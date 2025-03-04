Menu Explore
Amazon Home Shopping Spree: Get gardening essentials at 40% off; Turn your home into a green wonderland

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Mar 04, 2025 12:01 PM IST

Transform your outdoor space with Amazon's Home Shopping Spree. Enjoy a minimum of 40% off gardening essentials and create your dream garden today!

ORCHID ENGINEERS Pack of 4 Plant Stand For Balcony, Plant Stand For Flower Pot Stand, Plant Stand For Indoor Plants, Pack of 4 Black View Details checkDetails

₹524

DECOWORLD || Metal Planter Stand || Plant Stand for Pots|| Outdoor Plant Stand || Black (Set of 4) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Crafter Modern Metal Floor Flower Stands For Living Room Bedroom Display Plant Stand Tall Indoor Plant Stand With Planter Pot -Set Of 3 (Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹1,490

Crafter Modern Metal Floor Tall Indoor Plant Stand Flower Stands for Living Room Bedroom Display Plant Stand with Planter Pot -(Set of 3) (Gold 2) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

TrustBasket 3 Step Heavy Duty Plant Stand for Balcony | Pot Stand for Outdoor Plants | gamla Stand for Plants View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Weston Crafts Metal Floor Flower Stands Planter for Living Room Bedroom Display Plant Stand Tall Indoor Plant Stand with Planter Pot -Set of 3 gold View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

Kundi 6 Tier Plant Stands for Indoors and Outdoors, Flower Pot Holder Shelf for Multi Plants, Black Metal Plant Stand for Patio L-25 x W-9 x H-29 inches (White1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,498

Bee Creative Multi-Tiered Metal Flower Pot Stand - Indoor 6 Layer 7 Tier Iron Plant Pot Display Rack Plant Pot Holder Tall Plant Flower Shelf for Living Room Balcony Living room & Court Garden View Details checkDetails

₹1,239

Kraft Seeds by 10CLUB Modern Decorative Metal Plant Stand with Planter- 6 Height | Indoor-Outdoor | Gold and Black | Home, Balcony & Garden Décor View Details checkDetails

₹298

A to Z Hub GT 3-Tier Big Planter Pot Stand Very Heavy Build For Balcony,Home,Garden Nursury,School Restaurant,Indoor And Outdoor,Tulsi,Tree Flower Gamala Plant Pot Stand, (3 Step) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

Crafties Art Indoor & Outdoor Wall Mounted Metal Plant Stand/Flower Pots Shelf For Balcony, Living Room & Garden | Gamla Stand/Planter Stand/Flower Pot Holder Shelf (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹398

SenceWin Decorative Planter Pot Plant Flower Stand Set of 2 Metal Flower Stand 2 Tier Indoor Shelf Holder- Golden View Details checkDetails

₹1,414

Ugaoo Cocopeat Block for Garden Plants 10 kg View Details checkDetails

₹649

Kraft Seeds by 10CLUB Cocopeat - 5kg Block | Natural Coconut Coir Fibres | Organic Fertilizer for Home Gardening and Potted Plants View Details checkDetails

₹348

DIVINE TREE Fast Root Dry Rooting Hormone Powder For Plants Cuttings-Ideal for rapid rooting & propagating all plants-Enhances Root Development for Plants-Boosts Propagation Success Rate(50gm) View Details checkDetails

₹245

Pots & Plants Spiral Lucky Bamboo | 90cm Dancing Sticks | Air-Purifying Indoor Plant for Home, Office & Gift | Feng ShuiVastu Plant for Good Luck & Positive Energy | 4 Sticks with Growth Booster View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

KYARI Peace Lily Indoor Plants for Living Room | Live Plants | Plants with Dusky Brown Pot for Home | Air purifier plants | Plants for Home Decor | Plants for garden | Indoor Plants for bedroom View Details checkDetails

₹358

Green Fills Two Layer Lucky Bamboo Plant in Handi Shape Glass Vase with White Pebbles, Round View Details checkDetails

₹345

Ugaoo Lucky Bamboo 3 Layer Feng Shui Plant (green color) View Details checkDetails

₹349

Abana Homes Jade Plant Good Luck Indoor Plants for Home & Office Desk View Details checkDetails

₹293

TrustBasket Gardening Hand Tools Set - 5 Pcs (Cultivator, Big and Small Trowel, Weeder, Fork) | Gardening Tools for Home Garden | Durable Plant Tool Kit | Farming Tools View Details checkDetails

₹203

Hectare Lightweight Mango Fruit Picker/Harvester with 4 Replaceable Sharp Blade| Cotton net| Fruit Harvester, Composite Material | Without Pole View Details checkDetails

₹559

VTS Concrete Pocket Penetrometer Soil Testing Equipment Mini Penetrometer Kit View Details checkDetails

₹1,700

Klassic Watering Can (5L) | Plastic Green Water Can with Sprayer for Plants/Garden | Indoor Outdoor Watering Shower Can | Sprinkler for Plants | Watering Hand Bottles for Garden | Water Spray Can View Details checkDetails

₹349

Garbnoire 8 in 1 Heavy Duty Hose Nozzle Water Spray High Pressure for Gardening, Flower, Plants, Lawn, Multi Functional Cleaning, Showering Pet & Wash Cars,8 Pattern Orange Gun, Pack of 1, ABS plastic View Details checkDetails

₹549

Cinagro Plants Drip Irrigation Kit | Watering Kit for Home Garden, Farming & Agriculture Purposes (20 Plants Kit) View Details checkDetails

₹568

EPISKEY® Heavy Duty Expandable Garden Hose - Flexible Water Pipe with Double Latex Core 7 Pattern Spray Gun, Braided Outer Layer - Small No Kink Hose (Size : 1/2 inch Length: 10 Meters)(Multicoloured) View Details checkDetails

₹698

ONLY FOR ORGANIC 45 Variety Of Vegetable Seeds With Instruction Manual View Details checkDetails

₹169

UGAOO Cherry Tomato Vegetable Seeds (Red, Pack of 200mg, 50 Seeds) View Details checkDetails

₹99

Kraft Seeds by 10CLUB Amaryllis Lily Flowering Bulbs (Multicolor, 3 Bulbs) | Fragrant Flower Plants Seeds for Home Gardening | Bulbs for Indoor Home Decor | Flowering Bulbs View Details checkDetails

₹73

Iagrifarm Moringa/Drumstick Seeds - ODC3 Variety - 180 gram for Plantation - Appro 500 seeds View Details checkDetails

₹499

DenicMic Solar Deck Lights 16 Pack Fence Post Solar Lights for Patio Pool Stairs Step and Pathway, Weatherproof LED Deck Lights Solar Powered Outdoor Lights (Warm White) e26, 0.12w View Details checkDetails

₹745

Homehop Solar Light Outdoor Home 50W Flood Led Waterproof Automatic Decorative Wall Mount Lamp for Home,Garden,Balcony Patio with Remote Control (ABS, 174 LED) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

APONUO Solar Deck Lights 16 Pcs, Solar Step Lights Outdoor Waterproof Led Solar Fence Lamp for Patio, Stairs,Garden Pathway, Step and Fences(Warm White) View Details checkDetails

₹739

VONT Glass Bright Outdoor Solar LED Lights With Motion Sensor Solar Powered Wireless Waterproof Night Spotlight For Outdoor/Garden Wall, Solar Lights For Home (5.5, Volts) View Details checkDetails

₹379

XERGY Solar Fairy String Light Outdoor, 39 Ft 120 LED with 800 mAh Inbuilt Rechargeable Battery IP65 Waterproof 8 Modes (Copper Wires, Sturdy Quality) for Garden Yard Diwali &Home Decor led Lights View Details checkDetails

₹579

Ever dreamed of having a lush balcony garden or a kitchen brimming with fresh herbs? Now’s the perfect time to bring those dreams to life! With Amazon’s Home Shopping Spree, you get a minimum of 40% off on all gardening essentials. From stylish planters that make your succulents look even cuter to high-quality gardening tools that turn planting into a breeze, your green thumb is about to get an upgrade!

Amazon Home Shopping Spree: Get a minimum of 40% off on gardening must-haves
Amazon Home Shopping Spree: Get a minimum of 40% off on gardening must-haves

This is your time to make your dream come true, of waking up to blooming flowers, sipping coffee next to a vibrant mini jungle, or cooking with homegrown basil that smells divine. If you’re a seasoned gardener or a newbie excited to get your hands dirty, these deals will make gardening more affordable and fun than ever.

Amazon Home Shopping Spree: Best gardening picks for your green haven

Plant stands: Stand tall, grow proud

Give your plants the red-carpet treatment with elegant plant stands that add height, style, and a whole lot of charm! If you want to create a tiered green display or just keep your leafy friends off the floor, these stands make sure your plants always look their best. These stands also help with airflow and prevent water stains.

Pots and planters: Pot it like it’s hot

Your plants deserve a home as gorgeous as they are! From chic ceramic pots to rustic terracotta planters, there’s something for every aesthetic. So if you’re matching your home décor or adding a splash of colour to your balcony, these will pots turn your green space into a masterpiece.

Soil and fertiliser: Feed me, I flourish

Healthy roots, happy plants! The secret to lush greenery is the right soil and fertiliser combo. If you’re growing juicy tomatoes or social media-worthy monsteras, these nutrient-packed mixes will give your plants the boost they need to thrive.

Indoor plants: Bring the jungle indoors

Who needs an air purifier when you have gorgeous indoor plants? From fuss-free snake plants to trendy fiddle-leaf figs, these leafy beauties not only freshen up your home but also boost your mood. Plus, a little bit of greenery is a great way to perk up your space.

Gardening tools: Dig, prune, slay

If you’re planting, pruning, or repotting, these high-quality tools will make every gardening task a breeze. From sharp shears, sturdy trowels, to handy gloves, these tools will make sure you garden like a pro!

Watering essentials: Sip, spritz, grow

Thirsty plants? We’ve got you covered! From stylish watering cans to fancy misters, these essentials ensure your greens stay hydrated and happy. So if you are giving your ferns a fine mist or soaking your tomatoes, the right tools will surely make watering feel less like a chore and more like a plant spa day!

Seeds: Tiny seeds, big dreams

Every great garden starts with a single seed! Be it for growing fresh herbs, vibrant flowers, or your own veggie patch, these high-quality seeds are certainly a great way to ensure your gardening journey starts right.

Solar: Sun-powered and super smart

Why waste energy when the sun can do the work for you? From solar-powered garden lights to water fountains, these eco-friendly wonders add beauty to your outdoor space without hiking up your electricity bill. Let the sun take care of the glow while you sit back and enjoy the view.

Amazon Home Shopping Spree; Get gardening essentials at 40% off: FAQs

  • What products are included in the sale?

    A variety of gardening essentials, including planters, seeds, tools, fertilisers, and watering cans, are available at discounted prices.

  • How long is the sale running?

    The sale ends on March 5, so it’s best to shop as soon as possible to grab the best deals.

  • Can I get free delivery on my gardening essentials?

    Delivery options depend on the seller and your location, but many products offer free shipping for Prime members.

  • Are these discounts available on all brands?

    Most top gardening brands are included in the sale, but discounts may vary across different products. Check the product details for exact offers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

