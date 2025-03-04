Amazon Home Shopping Spree: Get gardening essentials at 40% off; Turn your home into a green wonderland
Mar 04, 2025 12:01 PM IST
Transform your outdoor space with Amazon's Home Shopping Spree. Enjoy a minimum of 40% off gardening essentials and create your dream garden today!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
ORCHID ENGINEERS Pack of 4 Plant Stand For Balcony, Plant Stand For Flower Pot Stand, Plant Stand For Indoor Plants, Pack of 4 Black View Details
|
₹524
|
|
|
DECOWORLD || Metal Planter Stand || Plant Stand for Pots|| Outdoor Plant Stand || Black (Set of 4) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Crafter Modern Metal Floor Flower Stands For Living Room Bedroom Display Plant Stand Tall Indoor Plant Stand With Planter Pot -Set Of 3 (Gold) View Details
|
₹1,490
|
|
|
Crafter Modern Metal Floor Tall Indoor Plant Stand Flower Stands for Living Room Bedroom Display Plant Stand with Planter Pot -(Set of 3) (Gold 2) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
TrustBasket 3 Step Heavy Duty Plant Stand for Balcony | Pot Stand for Outdoor Plants | gamla Stand for Plants View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Weston Crafts Metal Floor Flower Stands Planter for Living Room Bedroom Display Plant Stand Tall Indoor Plant Stand with Planter Pot -Set of 3 gold View Details
|
₹1,349
|
|
|
Kundi 6 Tier Plant Stands for Indoors and Outdoors, Flower Pot Holder Shelf for Multi Plants, Black Metal Plant Stand for Patio L-25 x W-9 x H-29 inches (White1) View Details
|
₹1,498
|
|
|
Bee Creative Multi-Tiered Metal Flower Pot Stand - Indoor 6 Layer 7 Tier Iron Plant Pot Display Rack Plant Pot Holder Tall Plant Flower Shelf for Living Room Balcony Living room & Court Garden View Details
|
₹1,239
|
|
|
Kraft Seeds by 10CLUB Modern Decorative Metal Plant Stand with Planter- 6 Height | Indoor-Outdoor | Gold and Black | Home, Balcony & Garden Décor View Details
|
₹298
|
|
|
A to Z Hub GT 3-Tier Big Planter Pot Stand Very Heavy Build For Balcony,Home,Garden Nursury,School Restaurant,Indoor And Outdoor,Tulsi,Tree Flower Gamala Plant Pot Stand, (3 Step) View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Crafties Art Indoor & Outdoor Wall Mounted Metal Plant Stand/Flower Pots Shelf For Balcony, Living Room & Garden | Gamla Stand/Planter Stand/Flower Pot Holder Shelf (Pack of 2) View Details
|
₹398
|
|
|
SenceWin Decorative Planter Pot Plant Flower Stand Set of 2 Metal Flower Stand 2 Tier Indoor Shelf Holder- Golden View Details
|
₹1,414
|
|
|
Ugaoo Cocopeat Block for Garden Plants 10 kg View Details
|
₹649
|
|
|
Kraft Seeds by 10CLUB Cocopeat - 5kg Block | Natural Coconut Coir Fibres | Organic Fertilizer for Home Gardening and Potted Plants View Details
|
₹348
|
|
|
DIVINE TREE Fast Root Dry Rooting Hormone Powder For Plants Cuttings-Ideal for rapid rooting & propagating all plants-Enhances Root Development for Plants-Boosts Propagation Success Rate(50gm) View Details
|
₹245
|
|
|
Pots & Plants Spiral Lucky Bamboo | 90cm Dancing Sticks | Air-Purifying Indoor Plant for Home, Office & Gift | Feng ShuiVastu Plant for Good Luck & Positive Energy | 4 Sticks with Growth Booster View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
KYARI Peace Lily Indoor Plants for Living Room | Live Plants | Plants with Dusky Brown Pot for Home | Air purifier plants | Plants for Home Decor | Plants for garden | Indoor Plants for bedroom View Details
|
₹358
|
|
|
Green Fills Two Layer Lucky Bamboo Plant in Handi Shape Glass Vase with White Pebbles, Round View Details
|
₹345
|
|
|
Ugaoo Lucky Bamboo 3 Layer Feng Shui Plant (green color) View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
Abana Homes Jade Plant Good Luck Indoor Plants for Home & Office Desk View Details
|
₹293
|
|
|
TrustBasket Gardening Hand Tools Set - 5 Pcs (Cultivator, Big and Small Trowel, Weeder, Fork) | Gardening Tools for Home Garden | Durable Plant Tool Kit | Farming Tools View Details
|
₹203
|
|
|
Hectare Lightweight Mango Fruit Picker/Harvester with 4 Replaceable Sharp Blade| Cotton net| Fruit Harvester, Composite Material | Without Pole View Details
|
₹559
|
|
|
VTS Concrete Pocket Penetrometer Soil Testing Equipment Mini Penetrometer Kit View Details
|
₹1,700
|
|
|
Klassic Watering Can (5L) | Plastic Green Water Can with Sprayer for Plants/Garden | Indoor Outdoor Watering Shower Can | Sprinkler for Plants | Watering Hand Bottles for Garden | Water Spray Can View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
Garbnoire 8 in 1 Heavy Duty Hose Nozzle Water Spray High Pressure for Gardening, Flower, Plants, Lawn, Multi Functional Cleaning, Showering Pet & Wash Cars,8 Pattern Orange Gun, Pack of 1, ABS plastic View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Cinagro Plants Drip Irrigation Kit | Watering Kit for Home Garden, Farming & Agriculture Purposes (20 Plants Kit) View Details
|
₹568
|
|
|
EPISKEY® Heavy Duty Expandable Garden Hose - Flexible Water Pipe with Double Latex Core 7 Pattern Spray Gun, Braided Outer Layer - Small No Kink Hose (Size : 1/2 inch Length: 10 Meters)(Multicoloured) View Details
|
₹698
|
|
|
ONLY FOR ORGANIC 45 Variety Of Vegetable Seeds With Instruction Manual View Details
|
₹169
|
|
|
UGAOO Cherry Tomato Vegetable Seeds (Red, Pack of 200mg, 50 Seeds) View Details
|
₹99
|
|
|
Kraft Seeds by 10CLUB Amaryllis Lily Flowering Bulbs (Multicolor, 3 Bulbs) | Fragrant Flower Plants Seeds for Home Gardening | Bulbs for Indoor Home Decor | Flowering Bulbs View Details
|
₹73
|
|
|
Iagrifarm Moringa/Drumstick Seeds - ODC3 Variety - 180 gram for Plantation - Appro 500 seeds View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
DenicMic Solar Deck Lights 16 Pack Fence Post Solar Lights for Patio Pool Stairs Step and Pathway, Weatherproof LED Deck Lights Solar Powered Outdoor Lights (Warm White) e26, 0.12w View Details
|
₹745
|
|
|
Homehop Solar Light Outdoor Home 50W Flood Led Waterproof Automatic Decorative Wall Mount Lamp for Home,Garden,Balcony Patio with Remote Control (ABS, 174 LED) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
APONUO Solar Deck Lights 16 Pcs, Solar Step Lights Outdoor Waterproof Led Solar Fence Lamp for Patio, Stairs,Garden Pathway, Step and Fences(Warm White) View Details
|
₹739
|
|
|
VONT Glass Bright Outdoor Solar LED Lights With Motion Sensor Solar Powered Wireless Waterproof Night Spotlight For Outdoor/Garden Wall, Solar Lights For Home (5.5, Volts) View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
XERGY Solar Fairy String Light Outdoor, 39 Ft 120 LED with 800 mAh Inbuilt Rechargeable Battery IP65 Waterproof 8 Modes (Copper Wires, Sturdy Quality) for Garden Yard Diwali &Home Decor led Lights View Details
|
₹579
|
|
View More Products