Amazon Home Shopping Spree: Minimum 40% off on furniture & mattresses to bring home everything you need

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Mar 03, 2025 02:14 PM IST

Summer is ideal for refreshing your home. With vacations planned and guests arriving, upgrade your space with Amazon Home Shopping Spree, get at least 40% off.

DRIFTINGWOOD Maharaja Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 Seater | Wooden Six Seater Dinning Table with Green Cushion Chairs & Bench | Dinner Table 6 Seater | Dining Room Sets | Self Assembly, Natural View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

Casa Copenhagen Mesh Mid Back Office Chair/Study Chair/Computer Chair/Revolving Chair/Desk Chair for Work from Home -Metal Base, Height Adjustable Seat - Charcoal Black & Black Handle View Details checkDetails

₹2,754

CoolLeaf KT-B4 Kitchen Storage Rack, Steel Kitchen Trolley with Wheels, Hooks and 4-Layer Baskets, Vegetable Stand for Kitchen Organizer, Onion Potato Rack for Kitchen-10kg Loading Per Layer | Black View Details checkDetails

DeckUp Plank Giona Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk (White, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

ComfyBean 4XL Bean Bag Chair with Beans Filled - Bean Bag Sofa - 4XL Bean Bags for Living Room, Bedroom - Bean Bag Chair with Beans - Free Cushion & Footrest - Black Brown - Duoflex Lounge Combo View Details checkDetails

₹1,989

₹4,999

Nilkamal Willy 3 Door Wardrobe | Engineered Wood Almirah |1 Hanging Rode & 7 Storage Shelves in Cabinet|1 Year Warranty | New Wenge (Without Mirror) View Details checkDetails

@home by Nilkamal Engineered Wood Wardrobe (Urban Teak) | 1 Year Warranty (Joyce Without Mirror, 2 Door) View Details checkDetails

GODREJ INTERIO Wardrobe Stack 2-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe for Clothes (Brown), 1-Year Warranty, 2 Shelves, 1 Drawer View Details checkDetails

Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 3 Door Wardrobe (Wenge Finish) View Details checkDetails

Bniture Wooden Almirah for Clothes, Door for Bedroom, 2 Door Wardrobe with Drawer & Hanging Space (45D x 75W x 180H CM) | 3 Year Warranty 2 (Giant Wood & Frosty White) View Details checkDetails

₹14,229

Witty Wud Mosaic 4 Door Wardrobe 2 Tone in Dark Maple & Frosty White Colour View Details checkDetails

₹22,899

Bniture Wooden Almirah for Clothes, Door for Bedroom, 4 Door Wardrobe with Hanging Space (50D x 105W x 180H CM) |3 Year Warranty 1 (Giant Wood & Frosty White) View Details checkDetails

₹17,625

GODREJ INTERIO Bed, EWA Queen Size Engineered Wood Bed with Box Storage, 1-Year Warranty, Brown, Particle Board View Details checkDetails

Nilkamal Arthur Double Bed Without Storage | Engineered Wood | Knock Down | 1 Year Warranty | Contemporary Design | Walnut View Details checkDetails

SONA ART & CRAFTS Sheesham Wood Queen Size Bed Without Storage | Solid Wooden Cot Bed | Double Bed Furniture for Bedroom Living Room Home - Q_04 (Honey Teak Finish) (Assembly Included) View Details checkDetails

₹20,279

RJ ART Wooden Queen Size Bed with Storage | Double Bed Cot Bed with Drawer Storage for Bedroom & Hotel | Sheesham Wood | Honey Finish | Recommended Mattress Size: 78 X 60 View Details checkDetails

Amazon Brand - Solimo Petra Box Storage Solid Sheesham Wood King (78 x 72) Bed (Teak Finish) View Details checkDetails

DRIFTINGWOOD Florina Solid Engineered Wood Low Height Queen Size Bed Without Storage | Wooden Double Bed | Low Floor/Rise/Level/Profile Cot Bedroom Furniture | Cream, Self Assembly (DIY) View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

Green Soul Maybelle Queen Size Double Bed with Headboard & Box Storage ISI Standard Engineered Wood | 1-Year Warranty | Installation Provided (Wenge) View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Kunjal Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Queen Size Bed with Storage for Bedroom - Wooden Queen Size Cot Bed - Double Bed with Headboard Storage Furniture -Perfect for Home (Flyding Walnut, Queen) View Details checkDetails

₹27,499

Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

CELLBELL Desire Pro Mid Back Mesh Office Chair Adjustable Study Chair/Computer Chair with Revolving Seat, Stylisk Backrest, Lumbar Support, Metal Base for Work from Home (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

Vergo Swift Ergonomic High Back Premium Leatherette Boss, Executive & Office Chair with Fixed Armrests, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Home Office Desk Chair, 3 Years Limited Warranty (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹8,490

ROSE® Mono | 3-Years Warranty Included | Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair | Revolving Study & Work from Home Chair (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹4,587

INNOWIN Mini Jazz Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty Included | Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹4,400

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,599

ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White] View Details checkDetails

beAAtho® Verona Mesh High-Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair |3-Years Limited Warranty Included | Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Nylon Base, Ideal for Office Work & Study (White-Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹4,749

Springtek Dreamer 75x60x5 Inches Queen Size Mattress | Memory Foam Mattress | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress | 3 Layer Cool Memory & HR Support Foam Gadda | Mattress Double Bed Mattress View Details checkDetails

₹8,753

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro - Doctor Recommended Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | 5 Zone Support for Back Pain Relief | 10 Year Warranty | Queen Size Firm Bed Mattress 78x60x8 View Details checkDetails

₹36,490

RESTOFIT Dual Comfort Orthopedic Mattress Queen Size | Sleep Well with 78x60x4 Inches Medium Firm Queen Size Mattress | 4-Inch HR Foam Mattress | Viscose Cotton, 7 Years Warranty Vacuum Roll Packaging View Details checkDetails

₹7,373

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Queen Size (78 x 60 x 5) View Details checkDetails

LOOM & NEEDLES 72x60x8 Inches Queen Size Mattress | Reactive Dual Comfort Pocket Spring Mattress | 5 Zoned 7 Layer Orthopedic Medium Firm Bed Mattresses | HD Memory Gel Foam Gadda | Spring Mattress View Details checkDetails

₹10,019

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 75x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress) View Details checkDetails

₹9,784

USHA SHRIRAM Back Master 4-Inch Bonded Foam Mattress | 5 Years Warranty| Extra Firm Single Size with NFF Technology Orthopedic Mattress with Complete Edge Support (72X60 Inch) View Details checkDetails

SleepyHug AirCell Ortho Dual Comfort Plus Mattress |Reversible Hard & Soft Foam |7 Years Warranty | Back Pain Relief| Orthopedic Mattress | Queen Mattress, 4-Inch Size Mattress (72x60x4) Inch View Details checkDetails

Springtek Amaze Eco 4 Inch King Size Bed Mattresses with High Density (HD Foam Mattress (78X72X4 Inches View Details checkDetails

₹6,588

duroflex LiveIn Duropedic - Doctor Recommended Orthopedic High Resilient, Memory Foam King Bed Mattress, Roll Pack 5 Inch King Size Medium Firm Mattress with Luxury Anti Microbial Fabric (75X70X5) View Details checkDetails

₹12,397

Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Foam | 5D SleepTech Crafted Zones | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |King Bed (78x72x8) inch, 10 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables |10 Years Warranty | 8-Inch King Size Ortho Pocketed Zero Partner Disturbance Plush Quilted Rolled Packed Pocket Spring Mattress (72x72x8) View Details checkDetails

₹15,665

RESTOFIT Dual Comfort Orthopedic Mattress King Size | Sleep Well with 78x72x4 Inches Medium Firm King Size Mattress | 4-Inch HR Foam Mattress | Viscose Cotton, 7 Years Warranty Vacuum Roll Packaging View Details checkDetails

₹8,502

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x72x6 inches (King Size Mattress) View Details checkDetails

₹11,352

LOOM & NEEDLES 78x72x8 Inches King Size Mattress | Reactive Dual Comfort Pocket Spring Mattress | 5 Zoned 7 Layer Orthopedic Medium Firm Bed Mattresses | HD Memory Gel Foam Gadda | Spring Mattress View Details checkDetails

₹11,949

Summer brings fresh energy, longer days, and a chance to refresh your home. With travel plans set and family visits on the way, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your space. A comfortable home makes hosting guests a joy; nothing does that better than a cozy mattress and stylish furniture.

Upgrade your home this summer! Amazon Home Shopping Spree offers 40% off on stylish furniture and cozy mattresses.

Need a new bed for better sleep? A comfy sofa for movie nights? Or a dining set for lively meals? Now is the best time to shop. Amazon Home Shopping Spree is here with a fantastic offer, minimum 40% off on furniture and mattresses. Don’t miss this chance to create a welcoming and stylish home while saving big. Shop now and bring home comfort and elegance!

Check out the top deals at the Amazon Sale

Wardrobes with Amazon Offers


Refresh your space with stylish wardrobes! Amazon offers make it easy to find designs that fit your style and budget. Enjoy the ease of online shopping, explore endless options, and grab amazing discounts. Create an organized home without overspending, shop now and save big on storage solutions!

 

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

Double Beds with Amazon Offers


Turn your bedroom into a relaxing haven with double beds available through Amazon offers. Shop online for budget-friendly choices, enjoy doorstep delivery, and pick a bed that brings comfort and style. Say goodbye to crowded stores and hello to affordable, high-quality furniture at unbeatable prices, all from home!

 

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

Office Chairs with Amazon Offers


Upgrade your home office with ergonomic office chairs from Amazon. Shopping online brings comfort, great deals, and endless options right to your screen. Find the perfect chair that supports long hours and fits your budget. Make your workspace better without stepping out. Shop and save today!

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

Queen Size Mattresses with Amazon Offers


Sleep better with queen size mattresses at discounted prices through Amazon offers. Enjoy the comfort of easy online shopping, explore top brands, and find a mattress that suits your needs. No need to stretch your budget, quality sleep is just a click away with unbeatable deals!

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

King Size Mattresses with Amazon Offers


Bring luxury home with king size mattresses, now more affordable with Amazon offers. Shop online, compare options, and find the perfect blend of comfort and support. Say yes to restful nights and budget-friendly prices, all from the comfort of your couch. Your dream mattress is just a click away!

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

Amazon offers on furniture and mattresses: FAQs

  • What kind of discounts can I get on furniture and mattresses?

    Amazon offers discounts of up to 40% or more on a variety of furniture and mattress options. You can grab great deals on beds, sofas, chairs, and more, all from trusted brands!

  • Is it safe to buy furniture and mattresses online?

    Yes! Amazon offers a secure shopping experience, detailed product descriptions, and customer reviews to help you choose the best option. Plus, many products come with easy returns, giving you peace of mind.

  • Can I find budget-friendly options during the Amazon sale?

    Absolutely! Amazon sales bring budget-friendly choices without compromising quality. You’ll find affordable pieces across different styles and sizes, making it easy to upgrade your home without overspending.

  • How convenient is the delivery process?

    Shopping online with Amazon means enjoying doorstep delivery and hassle-free shipping. Many furniture and mattress options even come with scheduled delivery or assembly services, making your shopping experience even easier!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
