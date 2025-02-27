Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Offers on study tables, office desks and chairs: Up to 70% off to make your dream home setup come to life

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Feb 27, 2025 04:20 PM IST

Amazon Offers on study tables, office desks and chairs: Up to 70% off to make your dream work from home and study from home setup come to life.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

wow craft Multi-Purpose Portable & Foldable Wooden Table Desk | Engineered Plywood Top with Powder Coated Finish for Home & Office | 90x60x75 cm (FS Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DECOWORLD || Foldable Study Table || Desk with Wooden Top and Metal Legs with in-Built Pen Holder||Premium Computer,Laptop and Study Table for Students and Adults View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

QARA Foldable and Portable,Study Table,Foldable Study Desk for Home & Office|Folding Study Table,Laptop Table,Foldable Computer Table,Pc Table Folding,Foldable Computer Desk(Dark Oak),Dark Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STAR WORK Folding Work Station Laptop Pc Computer Table For Home Office Desk (Height 29 In/74 Cms, Width 19 In/49 Cms | Dimension 36 Inches/92 Cms | Weight Handling Upto 200kg) MDF, Polished, Teak View Details checkDetails

₹2,740

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faburaa Engineered Wood Tablista Foldable Table For Home And Office, Writing Desk, Study Desk 36X24 Inch (Color - Satvariyo White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faburaa Venus Folding Table for Office Work Desktop Table Work from Home Table PC Table Study Table for Adults Gaming Table Reading Writing Desk for Home Workstation - Satvariyo White, Laminated View Details checkDetails

₹4,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Study Table | 1 Year Warranty | Computer Table, Office Table for Home, Desk, Work Table for Home Office, Wooden Study Table, Table with 2 Open Shelves and Free Installation (Nayena - Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹3,659

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lukzer Engineered Wood Computer Desk with One Tier Shelves Laptop Study Table for Office Home Workstation Writing Modern Desk (ST-004/ White / 90 x 50 x 77 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,485

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ABOUT SPACE Wooden Study Table with Hutch & Bottom Storage - Office Desk - Office Table for Laptop, PC-Engineering Wood Working, Drawing Computer table Table for Home (White - L 100 x B 50 x H 134 cm) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Purple Furniture ?? Engineered Wood Elite Home Office Computer Table,Study Desk,Writing Desk and Lap Desk for Students,Kids and Adults(Matte Finish,Wenge Colour,Do-It-Yourself,Small),61 Cm,74 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ABOUT SPACE Computer Table for Home - Study Table for Students, Adults Work Table for Home Office with Keyboard Tray, Adjustable Storage Space & Wire Holes (Oak Red & White - L 103 x B 43 x H 75 cm) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lukzer Engineered Wood Computer Desk with One Tier Shelves Laptop Study Table for Office Home Workstation Writing Modern Desk (ST-007/ White / 100 x 50 x 77 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹3,565

amazonLogo
GET THIS

QARA Wood (40X16 Inches Wall Mounted Table With Drawer| Wall Mount Table With Drawer | Folding Round Corner Study Table|Wall Table Foldable (White), Powder Coated View Details checkDetails

₹2,298

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Compal Folding Wall Mounted Study Table, Office Table, Laptop Table, Folding Utility Table for Home Office Portable & Space-Saving Floating Desk (23.5X31.5 Inches Wall Mount Table Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,844

amazonLogo
GET THIS

QARA (31 x 18.5 inches Wood Wall Mounted Round Corner Folding Wall Study Table with Cup Holder | Wall Mount Table with Drawer | Foldable Laptop Desk for Home and Office Computer- White View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Torche 16X31.5 Inches Wooden Wall Mounted Table | Wall Mount Study Table with Drawer | Wall Table for Home and Office | Foldable Table | Italian View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LAMPOC Multipurpose Foldable Wall Mounted Study Table for Desks, Dining & Kitchen Tables| Including Wall-Mounted & Including Hinges, Screws and Screw Plugs (60X81 Wall Mount Table, Glossy White) Wood View Details checkDetails

₹2,888

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Folding Wall Mounted Study Desk, Foldable Laptop Home/Office Table Kitchen Shelf Bedside Table Material : Engineered Wood Finish : Semi Gloss Color : Nayana Teek Size : 24 x 16 inches View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CELLBELL Desire Pro Mid Back Mesh Office Chair Adjustable Study Chair/Computer Chair with Revolving Seat, Stylisk Backrest, Lumbar Support, Metal Base for Work from Home (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SOMRAJ Office Visitor Chair Comfortable Study Computer Home Chair Visitor Chair for Work from Home Chrome Steel Chair with Cushion seat Back Heavy Frame (1, Brown, Standard) View Details checkDetails

₹2,023

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Spacecrafts Folding Cushion Study Chair | Space Saving | Desk Chair | Powder Coated With Cushion | Brown (With Writing Pad) - Mild Steel View Details checkDetails

₹2,374

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ROSE® Mono | 3-Years Warranty Included | Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair | Revolving Study & Work from Home Chair (White & Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OFFICE SEATING Comfortable Office Visitor Study Chair Computer Labs Hostel School Library Chair Without arm Rest with Iron Frame & Cushion seat Back (Black, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

beAAtho Dusk Ergonomic High Back Office Chair | 2D Adjustable Arm & Headrest, Lumbar Support, Single Lock Synchro, Metal Base | Revolving Mesh Chair - Home & Office | 3 Years Warranty (White-Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

beAAtho® Verona Mesh High Back Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty Included | Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Nylon Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Full Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹4,987

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CELLBELL Desire Pro Mid Back Mesh Office Chair Adjustable Study Chair/Computer Chair with Revolving Seat, Stylisk Backrest, Lumbar Support, Metal Base for Work from Home (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair for Work from Home/Study Chair Height Adjustable Revolving Chair with Tilt Lock [Heavy Duty Nylon Base, Black] View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

beAAtho Dusk Ergonomic High Back Office Chair | 2D Adjustable Arm & Headrest, Lumbar Support, Single Lock Synchro, Metal Base | Revolving Mesh Chair - Home & Office | 3 Years Warranty (White-Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White] View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ROSE® Elite | Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair | 3-Years Warranty Included | Study & Work from Home | Revolving Computer Chair (High Back, White) View Details checkDetails

₹4,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Your perfect work-from-home setup is just a click away! Amazon is offering up to 70% off on study tables, office desks, and chairs. Comfort plays a huge role in staying productive, a sturdy table and ergonomic chair can make long hours feel easier and help you stay focused. Need a spacious desk for multitasking or a supportive chair for posture?

Upgrade your home office with ergonomic desks and chairs. Amazon offers up to 70% off for a comfy, efficient workspace!
Upgrade your home office with ergonomic desks and chairs. Amazon offers up to 70% off for a comfy, efficient workspace!

You’ll find plenty of options to fit your style and needs. A well-designed setup not only adds to your home’s vibe but also increases efficiency, helping you get more done with less strain. Don’t miss these deals!

Check out the top deals at the Amazon Sale

Folding office desks with Amazon Offers

Folding office desks with Amazon Offers are available at up to 70% off! These space-saving desks are perfect for small rooms, giving you a sturdy work surface that can be easily tucked away. Upgrade your home office without spending a fortune. Shop now before the best deals end!

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Study tables with storage with Amazon Offers

Study tables with storage with Amazon Offers bring function and style to your space. Get up to 70% off on tables with shelves and drawers, perfect for organizing books and stationery. Create a tidy, efficient study corner with these budget-friendly finds. Grab your favourite design while the discounts last!

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Wall-mounted foldable study tables with Amazon Offers

Wall-mounted foldable study tables with Amazon Offers are perfect for compact spaces. Enjoy discounts of up to 70% on sleek, sturdy tables that fold away when not in use. Ideal for small rooms or minimal setups, these tables add convenience and style without taking up extra space.

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Study chairs for students with Amazon Offers

Study chairs for students with Amazon Offers are now super affordable, with up to 70% off! Find ergonomic chairs designed for long study sessions, giving students the comfort they need to stay focused. Durable, stylish, and supportive, grab a chair that makes learning easier and more enjoyable.

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Office chairs with Amazon Offers

Office chairs with Amazon Offers bring unbeatable comfort at up to 70% off! Choose from ergonomic designs with adjustable features that support your back and posture. Perfect for long work hours, these chairs help boost productivity while adding style to your workspace. Don’t miss out on these amazing deals!

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days: Minimum 40% off on furniture and mattress

Thinking of a winter home makeover? Start with these furniture and mattress upgrades

Home office furniture buying guide: How to choose the right desk and office chair for your study

Amazon offers on study tables and chairs: FAQs

  • What discounts can I get with Amazon offers on study tables and chairs?

    You can save up to 70% on study tables, office desks, folding tables, ergonomic chairs, and more that are perfect for upgrading your workspace.

  • Are there space-saving options available?

    Yes! You’ll find folding desks, wall-mounted study tables, and compact chairs that fit perfectly in smaller rooms, all at discounted prices.

  • Which types of chairs are included in Amazon's offers?

    The sale includes study chairs for students, office chairs with lumbar support, and adjustable options designed for long hours of work or study.

  • How can the right table and chair improve productivity?

    A sturdy table and comfortable chair help maintain good posture, reduce strain, and make it easier to stay focused, boosting efficiency throughout the day.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On