Artist in Andhra creates miniature golden YSRCP symbol on party's foundation day
A micro artist in Andhra Pradesh has made a miniature golden fan, a party symbol of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), on the occasion of the party completing ten years of formation.
Kothapalli Ramesh Achari who is a micro artist from Kasibugga town in Srikakulam district in the state has made a miniature art piece of a "fan" and desired to hand it over to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.
"The miniature fan has made up of almost 150 milligrams of 916KDM gold and took four hours to be made," artist Achari said who had made a miniature golden fan, on the occasion of the 11th formation day of YSRCP on March 12.
The state minister Seediri Appalaraju appreciated Ramesh for making such an art piece.
However. Chief Minister on March 12 felicitated Ghantasala Sita Mahalakshmi, the daughter of Pingali Venkaiah, freedom fighter and the designer of the Indian national flag.
Reddy visited the family of Sita Mahalakshmi at Macharla town in Guntur district and felicitated them as part of "Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav" that began in the state today.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
