Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Artists paint murals in Jodhpur to highlight Rajasthan's culture
art culture

Artists paint murals in Jodhpur to highlight Rajasthan's culture

In an effort to attract tourists to the Blue City and promote its essence while highlighting the culture and ancient history of Rajasthan, artists have painted murals in Jodhpur.
ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Jodhpur (rajasthan) [india]
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Artists paint murals in Jodhpur to highlight Rajasthan's culture(Twitter/ANI)

Celebrating the culture and ancient history of Rajasthan, artists have painted the murals in Jodhpur.

Speaking to ANI, Dheeraj Chauhan, Councillor, Ward 30, said, "It is an attempt to promote the essence of Blue City. There are two types of paintings; one shows old traditions of Rajasthan and the other some touch of art for the youths. We have included selfie points that will attract tourists."

Punranand Bhatt, an artist, said, "I am making an ancient traditional art of Rajasthan using the blue background. This work of art goes direct to Mehrangarh of Rajasthan. This is to preserve the tradition. We are getting a lot of appreciation from visitors and art admirers."

Aditi Bohra, a resident, said, "I feel so excited that our city is getting old traditional art. People are coming from distant places to see the murals." 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
artists jodhpur tourists
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Teacher's Day 2021: Dumbledore to Kabir Khan, teachers from our wildest dreams

Gurumantra: Bring out the inner self!

The winners’ circle: How nations have fared at the Olympics

Entry points: India’s Olympics potential
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP