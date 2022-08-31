Bathroom decor tips: Check out this ultimate guide to revamp bathspaces

Bathrooms provide an opportunity to create a tranquil, private retreat within your home as they rejuvenate your body and mind and relieve stress, which helps you feel more energised throughout the day. The bathroom can serve as more than just a bathing space and can double as a relaxing retreat after a demanding day.

If you want your bathroom to feel like a spa oasis, it's important to have materials that resonate with the serenity and tranquillity that one seeks. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ramesh Bhandari, Director at A-Class Marble, suggested the following bathroom decor tips to revamp bathspaces:

1. Unique Lighting Schemes

If natural light is not very prevalent in your bathroom, strategically spaced LED lights can illuminate the space. One can improve the bathroom's ambience to reflect radiance with the help of vibrant lighting schemes. In addition, natural stone flooring in shades of white, beige, etc., especially marble, can help reflect light and make the space seem brighter. Install ambient lighting in the form of backlit mirrors or recessed lights when remodelling the bathroom. In a tiny space, fancier fixtures can produce an intriguing interplay of light and shadow, adding to the dramatic impact one might strive for.

2. Welcoming Flamboyant decor

It is all about the little details when it comes to an aesthetically pleasing bathroom design. For instance, wall murals, glass enclosures, backsplashes, faucets, and hardware add to a bathroom's mood board. Mirrors have countless applications, which is precisely how they transform a room. They can be mounted on ceilings, mouldings, walls, and more. If your bathroom lacks a window or is very compact and dark, hang multiple smaller mirrors to provide depth, reflect light and create the illusion of a larger space. Floating shelves are practical and attractive when coordinated with the rest of the design, like the cabinets, vanity and even the mirror. One can install these shelves at various heights or as stand-alone units, thus adding to the functionality and aesthetics. Open shelving can be ornamental if positioned correctly, but it must be kept organised and clean to appear beautiful.

3. Natural Finishes For A Makeover

During the bathroom makeover, change the tiles in the backsplash, wall, or flooring. Though bold patterned tiles work best with neutral-hued walls, one can always try an eclectic combination of layering energising hues. If you are looking for a durable, sturdy tile option that exudes elegance too — marble bathroom tiles can weave magic into the ambience. They come in various natural finishes that can match any style, whether traditional, transitional or contemporary. You can further improve your interior design with complex geometric patterns and shapes for visual interest. To accentuate a specific section in the bathroom, such as the sink or vanity, the user can suggest redesigning the bathroom flooring and replacing the tiles in that region.

Talking about some strategies for transforming your bathroom into a haven of well-being equipped with best-in-class technology, Anil Ahuja, Managing Director of Colston Bath and Spa Pvt Ltd, recommended:

1. Upgrading Lighting Schemes

Lighting is often overlooked in bathroom design, despite being well known to change a space's overall ambience. Warm hues in lighting can have a lasting effect on the user's mental state and help the space feel more relaxing. Another affordable yet attractive addition can be hanging lamps with meshwork or jaali designs that cast intriguing shadows in a small area and bring a refreshing dynamism to the bathroom.

2. Let Nature Intervene

Adding natural elements to bathroom designs can bring a calming and comfortable vibe to the bath space incorporating a small piece of nature into everyday routines. For instance, plants can be used as hanging units and over countertops for an extraordinary look and feel. Adding delicate indoor plants is the most straightforward and affordable way to spruce up a bathroom.

3. Throwing Monotonous Colors

Pastel or neutral colours can be used in the bathroom to create a soothing ambience. For instance, calming colours like light green or pastel blue can be used in the bathroom for a more calming environment. Additionally, removing distractions and unnecessary items might help create a pleasing environment.

4. Incorporating Aromatherapy

Diffusers and humidifiers are some of the instruments used in aromatherapy to disseminate natural fragrances throughout an area and produce a peaceful atmosphere. In addition, natural aromas from plants, such as those rose, jasmine, or lavender, have been proven to lower stress levels, soothe discomfort, and even help with aches and pains. A simple and affordable way to include aromatherapy in the bathroom is by lighting candles infused with essential oils

Focus on materials, shapes and finishes while selecting bathroom accessories. Simple, streamlined shapes work best as modern accents. With these little tips, you can transform your bathroom into a rejuvenating zone.