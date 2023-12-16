Carp, crowns and birthdays: New Year’s Eve traditions from around the world

In the Mesopotamian city of Babylon, which existed c. 2000 BCE, it was customary to start the new year by crowning a commoner “king for a day”, after which he was sacrificed to the gods. (Incidentally, Babylon was a rare, early civilisation with a fixed, 12-month calendar, though I’m fairly certain that’s not the detail on your mind right now.) PREMIUM In Indonesia, New Year’s Eve is observed as Nyepi, a day of silence, fasting and meditation, The day before that, giant effigies called ogoh-ogoh are taken through the streets, then burnt in purification ceremonies (as seen above). (Getty Images) {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One year, this lot fell to Enlil-bani, the king’s gardener, who was duly crowned. Later in the day, the real king fell ill and died. So the gardener remained on the throne for the next quarter of a century. Rare Sumerian texts from this period include poems in praise of him, so he seems to have figured out how to do the job too. (Which goes to show that a new year can mark a whole new start, if done just right.)