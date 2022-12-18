Christmas 2022: Ways to decorate Xmas Tree as pleasing element of home decor

The Christmas tree, in all its sparkling, pine-scented glory, steals the show much more than any other Christmas decor, such as stockings or wreaths hence, curating a cohesive decorating style for a Christmas tree will help it harmonize together with the rest of your holiday decor. A well-dressed Christmas tree is the focal point in many homes that anchors the rest of the holiday decorations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Abhishek Chadha, Founder and CEO of The KariGhars, suggested, “I believe that a Christmas tree's splendor expresses the design aesthetic of a house, whether you opt for a regal and conventional style or go in with a maximalist-themed tree. A combination of metallic ornaments and pinecones, bright balls, and paper ephemera can make for a vivid tree adornment. He further adds, “To make the joyful festive meal setting more special and memorable, add cheery centerpieces and vibrant table runners while having the glitz of the big tree as the backdrop. Homemade citrus ornaments integrated with fairy lights could create a simple, diverse, and cozy tree setup. A sweet sugary decor motif is also a great way to explore, with candies and gingerbread houses of all sizes. Rather than the conventional glitter, try fluffing up the tree with feathers to add a tropical touch to the design.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bringing his expertise to the same, Ar Sumit Dhawan, Founder and Principal Architect of Cityspace’ 82 Architects, recommended, “Set up a vintage-inspired décor with Santa dolls and let the Christmas tree be festooned with various nostalgic Santas. Classic gold and silver ornaments and garlands can complement the simple and chic Christmas tree. Old prize ribbons can be repurposed as a wreath or a tree topper as a fresh innovative idea giving a nostalgic look. Decorate the tablescape in harmony with the dining environment. Even, an accent wall that acts as a focal point of the table can be embellished in a way that sync with the table decor. The addition of exotic tableware, unique folded tablecloths, the use of colourful water glasses, or jute table runners with imprinted Christmas themes would all make a huge difference in embellishing the table for Christmas eve. A vase filled with seasonal winter flowers, a tapered candle, or garlands entwined with fairy lights can add a festive flavour to the table scape.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adding to the list, Ar. Bhavan Kapila, Founder and Principal Architect of Workshop for Metropolitan Architecture, advised, “A snowy whimsical Christmas tree adorned with soft blush ornaments can give a wintry vibe to the celebration. The decorations in a soft colour palette not only looks great on the tree but makes it a centerpiece. Insert ornaments in clear cylinders or bowls of different sizes to add a beautiful interior accent. LED microlights are also a fun way to brighten up the decor. Tablescape takes center stage in any Christmas celebration. Use traditional reds & greens in table decor to feel the true spirit of Christmas. Plain-coloured or textured tablecloths in plaid fabrics would match the traditional decor. While candle lights are becoming common in Christmas celebrations, you can go all the way out with tiny DIY lamps or glass jars that spruce up the celebratory mood.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}