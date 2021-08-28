Clues in BITS and pieces: The Wknd Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

BITSian Day is celebrated in this month. August 5, to be precise, is when alumni of the four BITS Pilani college campuses celebrate being BITSians.

This puzzle is a small tribute to that spirit. This is a story of romances on each campus, each sparked by the couple’s common interest in a particular game. All four romances ended in weddings. (Usual disclaimers: This is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to actual BITSians is unintentional, even if some of my fellow alumni search hard for such resemblance. And no, I don’t know anyone who plays croquet on a BITS Pilani campus).

Mull over the clues to answer the questions.

1) Yasmin hates croquet.

2) Javi went to BITS Pilani (the original campus).

3) The fellow from BITS Pilani Goa married the gal who grew up in Rohtak.

4) Either Yamini or the woman from Rameswaram went to BITS Pilani Hyderabad.

5) Yameena was carrom champion at her college.

6) Yashasvi has never been abroad.

7) Jalal played croquet at BITS Pilani Goa.

8) Yamini opened the bowling for her college cricket team.

9) After a betting affair many years ago, the BITS Pilani Dubai campus banned cards.

10) Yamini and Javed were childhood sweethearts, but broke up when they went to college.

11) The card player learned her skills as a kid at the Club at the Rourkela Steel Plant.

12) Jai married the BITS Pilani Dubai graduate.

13) Javed’s wedding was held in his bride’s hometown, Rameswaram.

Questions:

1) Who did the Ranchi resident marry?

2) Which of the four women went to the original Pilani campus?

Scroll down for the answers:

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

1) Ranchi resident Yamini married Jai.

2) Yasmin studied at BITS Pilani.