Deck your homes with these Christmas 2025 decoration essentials! Wreaths, table runners, X-mas tree decor and more!

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 10:52 am IST

A cheerful guide to Christmas 2025 decor picks that add charm with budget-friendly touches. Easy finds for wreaths, table runners and Xmas tree accents.

eCraftIndia Green Merry Christmas Wreath with Red Berries Balls Flowers Wreaths for Front Door Garland for Xmas Gifts Ornaments Props Merry Christmas Decorations Items for Home

₹339

amazonLogo
SAU RANG Designer Christmas Wreath/Wall Hanging/Decoration for Xmas Party/Christmas Decorations for Home/Gifts/Wreath - (Green Pine, 10 Inch)

₹474

amazonLogo
TIED RIBBONS Artificial Christmas Wreath (Large, 33 cm) for Church Decoration Table Tree Wall Door Hanging Decorative Ornaments Xmas Garlands - Christmas Decorations Items for Home

₹599

amazonLogo
HashWOW® 6FT Christmas Pine Tree with Sturdy Stand for Home Decor with Branches, Premium Artificial Green Tree, Office, School, House, Restaurants, & Store Decoration for Indoor & Outdoor Decor

₹4,999

amazonLogo
TIED RIBBONS Christmas Tree 2 Feet with 66 Decoration Hanging Props Ornaments for Table Top Office Small Artificial Xmas Tree Party Decor - Christmas Decorations Items for Home

₹379

amazonLogo
VRB DecTM 1 Pcs Christmas/Xmas with Decorative Items/Chritsmas Tree Decoration for Home/Office/Living Decoration Xmas with Decorative Items (5 Ft Tree)

₹1,349

amazonLogo
TIED RIBBONS 44 Pcs Christmas Balls Set for Tree Decoration (Multi, 7.6 cm & 3.5 cm) Balls Hanging Ornaments Props Xmas Accessories - Christmas Tree Decoration Items for Home Office Church Décor

₹779

amazonLogo
HASTHIP® 35Pcs Christmas Tree Decoration Items Small Transparent Crystal Acrylic Christmas Decor Snowflake Icicle Hanging Christmas Ornaments for Xmas Tree, Home, Door, Window

₹699

amazonLogo
16Pcs Christmas Decorations, Gingerbread House Ornaments, Festive Tree Hanging Decor for Holiday Party, Classroom and Office, Family Activity (16pcs (red A)

₹599

amazonLogo
The Purple Tree Christmas Table Runner for 6 Seater Dining Table (13x72 inches) - Xmas Cloth Gift

₹429

amazonLogo
The Purple Tree Cotton Christmas Table Runner for 6 Seater Dining Table (13x72 inches) - Xmas Gift, Multicolor

₹429

amazonLogo
HASTHIP® 4Pcs Christmas Stockings Christmas Decorations Items Large Red Bear, Santa, Snowman, Reindeer Christmas Socks Gifts Hangings Christmas Stockings for Christmas Tree, Christmas Decor, Door

₹716

amazonLogo
Supersox Christmas Crew Socks for Men & Women

amazonLogo
TIED RIBBONS Christmas Santa Claus Caps Party Props (12 Pcs, Free Size) - Christmas Hat for Kids Adults Baby Dog Women Xmas Party Decorations - Christmas Decorations Items

₹299

amazonLogo
The build-up to Christmas 2025 always brings a cosy mix of hot cocoa, soft carols and that warm buzz that settles in once the lights go up. I love this part of the season because it gives every room a chance to feel a little more playful. Christmas decor can be simple, sweet and still bring charm to a space without much effort. I have pulled together a set of Christmas decorations that work for homes of all sizes, all easy to order online and kind on the pocket. From wreaths to table runners and tiny accents for the Christmas tree, these Christmas decor ideas make it quite fun to set the mood for Santa.

Soft festive lights glow around wreaths and cosy accents that bring a gentle Christmas feel to a home ready for the season.(AI generated)
Soft festive lights glow around wreaths and cosy accents that bring a gentle Christmas feel to a home ready for the season.(AI generated)

Christmas decor ideas that you can easily shop online

Christmas wreaths for the perfect festive touch


A wreath always sets the tone for Christmas 2025 and brings an instant lift to the doorway. I like choosing one with soft greens mixed with tiny berries or warm lights since it creates an inviting feel before anyone even steps inside. It is an easy Christmas decor choice that feels classic, gentle and simple to style with the rest of your Christmas decorations.

1.

eCraftIndia Green Merry Christmas Wreath with Red Berries Balls Flowers Wreaths for Front Door Garland for Xmas Gifts Ornaments Props Merry Christmas Decorations Items for Home
2.

SAU RANG Designer Christmas Wreath/Wall Hanging/Decoration for Xmas Party/Christmas Decorations for Home/Gifts/Wreath - (Green Pine, 10 Inch)
3.

TIED RIBBONS Artificial Christmas Wreath (Large, 33 cm) for Church Decoration Table Tree Wall Door Hanging Decorative Ornaments Xmas Garlands - Christmas Decorations Items for Home
Reusable Christmas tree for indoor use


A reusable tree is one of the smartest Christmas decor ideas for Christmas 2025 since it keeps the home cheerful without extra fuss every year. I enjoy the ease of shaping the branches and filling them with lights for a cosy glow. It feels sturdy, saves storage space and works beautifully with a mix of Christmas decorations for a long-lasting festive corner.

4.

HashWOW® 6FT Christmas Pine Tree with Sturdy Stand for Home Decor with Branches, Premium Artificial Green Tree, Office, School, House, Restaurants, & Store Decoration for Indoor & Outdoor Decor
5.

TIED RIBBONS Christmas Tree 2 Feet with 66 Decoration Hanging Props Ornaments for Table Top Office Small Artificial Xmas Tree Party Decor - Christmas Decorations Items for Home
6.

VRB DecTM 1 Pcs Christmas/Xmas with Decorative Items/Chritsmas Tree Decoration for Home/Office/Living Decoration Xmas with Decorative Items (5 Ft Tree)
Christmas tree decorations to add festive cheer


Small accents can change the entire mood of a tree, and Christmas 2025 is the perfect time to play with colour and texture. I lean towards baubles, stars and soft light strings that create a gentle glow in the evenings. These Christmas decorations give the tree character and make the room feel ready for gatherings with simple touches that stay charming all season.

7.

TIED RIBBONS 44 Pcs Christmas Balls Set for Tree Decoration (Multi, 7.6 cm & 3.5 cm) Balls Hanging Ornaments Props Xmas Accessories - Christmas Tree Decoration Items for Home Office Church Décor
8.

HASTHIP® 35Pcs Christmas Tree Decoration Items Small Transparent Crystal Acrylic Christmas Decor Snowflake Icicle Hanging Christmas Ornaments for Xmas Tree, Home, Door, Window
9.

16Pcs Christmas Decorations, Gingerbread House Ornaments, Festive Tree Hanging Decor for Holiday Party, Classroom and Office, Family Activity (16pcs (red A)
Table runners in Christmas themes


A Christmas-themed table runner always brings a fresh layer to the dining space and ties the room together during Christmas 2025. I enjoy using patterns with greens, reds and tiny winter motifs for a cosy look that feels thoughtful without taking over the table. It is one of the easiest Christmas decor ideas for creating a warm setting for meals and conversations.

10.

The Purple Tree Christmas Table Runner for 6 Seater Dining Table (13x72 inches) - Xmas Cloth Gift
11.

The Purple Tree Cotton Christmas Table Runner for 6 Seater Dining Table (13x72 inches) - Xmas Gift, Multicolor
Xmas socks and hats for the perfect Christmas vibe


Socks and hats bring a playful spirit to Christmas 2025 and work as cheerful accents around the home. I like hanging socks near the tree or placing hats on chairs for a fun touch that makes guests smile. These pieces add character to your Christmas decor and bring a lighthearted charm to corners that feel a little plain, all without extra effort.

12.

HASTHIP® 4Pcs Christmas Stockings Christmas Decorations Items Large Red Bear, Santa, Snowman, Reindeer Christmas Socks Gifts Hangings Christmas Stockings for Christmas Tree, Christmas Decor, Door
13.

Supersox Christmas Crew Socks for Men & Women
14.

TIED RIBBONS Christmas Santa Claus Caps Party Props (12 Pcs, Free Size) - Christmas Hat for Kids Adults Baby Dog Women Xmas Party Decorations - Christmas Decorations Items
  • How do I choose the right Christmas decorations for my home?

    I start by checking the colours already in the room, then add Christmas 2025 touches that blend in with ease. Soft lights, greens and a few statement pieces create balance without making the space feel crowded.

  • What is the easiest Christmas decor idea for beginners?

    I always suggest starting with a reusable tree and a set of simple baubles. They build the festive base and make the rest of the styling feel smooth and fun.

  • How can I refresh last year’s Christmas decorations?

    I mix older pieces with one or two new accents. Fresh ribbons, warm fairy lights or a new Christmas-themed table runner give everything a gentle lift.

  • What is a budget-friendly way to add Christmas decor this year?

    Small items go a long way. I like using wreaths, candles, tiny figurines and soft fabric accents as they bring charm to corners without a heavy spend.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
