Delhi’s Covid tales: 60+ Give a shot to life, say better safe!
No live performances, no venturing out to explore the ruins of the city, no photo shoots and no walking the ramp... this is how life has been for most elderly artists for almost the whole of last year since the pandemic struck, forcing them to stay locked up indoors.
Now, many prominent personalities in Delhi-NCR have came out to get the vaccine for Covid-19. And almost everyone assures that the process is quite easy. The vaccine has been available since Monday, to people aged above 60, and those above 45 with comorbidities. And those senior citizens who have taken the jab admit that their long wait to live a Covid-free life, seems to be finally coming true, of course with continued practise of taking precautions such as using face masks and sanitising hands.
To others, who are skeptical and waiting to see how the process pans out, these seniors have surely set an example. Encouraging others to let go of their doubts and give a befitting reply to the evil virus, after getting themselves vaccinated, many say: Go, give it a shot!
‘Feeling very relieved’
“For my writing, I travel a lot to explore and research, and the whole of last year my husband and I had to stay home which meant a lot of loss of work. So getting a vaccine was very clear on our minds... Having taken the shot, I’m feeling very relieved! I was determined to get it done from day one, and got myself and my husband registered on Monday itself, but took a later date because I was in Lucknow then. It’s a super easy process, and I would encourage everyone to get it done,” says Rana Safvi, historian-author .
Salutations to the medics
“My wife Subhalakshmi and I got our dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Fortis Escorts. It’s amazing to see how our the Government of India, doctors and scientists have worked together to strengthen the global fight against Covid-19. Our salutations to all the doctors, nurses and front line workers who are doing such a great job round the clock. I appeal to all those who are eligible, to please take the vaccine,” says Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, sarod exponent.
For the sake of safety
“I’m an old science graduate, and was waiting to get the vaccine as quickly as I could. Also, my 83-year-old first cousin died of Covid; I had warned her to be careful at her age, but she was stubborn and didn’t go to the hospital until it was very late... For the sake of safety, and to get back to normal life, the vaccine is the only answer. I tried to get it on Monday, but when I went to the hospital, the portal wasn’t working, so they couldn’t give me a shot. But on Tuesday, when it started working, my details showed up and the hospital staff called me up seeing my information... It was very easy, took just half an hour,” says Ram Rahman, photographer.
Tracked news, registered, shot
“I was over-excited; I had been tracking the news for the vaccine since forever... It was a very simple procedure. I got myself registered online on Co-WIN app and went to the hospital near my residence and got the vaccination in only 15 minutes. Everybody has to wait for 30 minutes after getting the shot, for doctors to make sure there are no immediate side effect of the vaccine. But that’s all the wait that was needed,” says Dinesh Mohan, model.
Guinness World Records highlights Canada man as 'the master of monster vegetables' for working in his garden in the past year to grow 'three colossal, record-breaking turnips - all of which have broken the record for the world's heaviest turnip'
