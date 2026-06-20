Confused about which sofa to buy? Here's whether a fabric or leatherette sofa is better for Indian homes

A sofa can change the entire mood and look of a living room. Besides the colour, whether neutral shades or pastels, the shape, from modular to settee, or the design, from geometric to curved, the real difference lies in the upholstery material, which fundamentally changes how the sofa feels, performs, and lasts over time.ALSO READ: Decorating a boring room corner? 6 ways to make it look Instagram-worthy without overdoing the decor

The upholestry of the sofa changes the whole aesthetic. This is a fabric sofa. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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There are two common types you will usually notice: fabric sofas and leatherettes. Fabric sofas are softer, while leather ones are sleek. However, the choice between the two boils down to comfort, weather, maintenance, and daily usage.

To clear the confusion around choosing the best upholstery for your sofa, we asked Mathan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Royaloak Furniture.

“Today, consumers are evaluating sofas based on climate suitability, comfort, maintenance, lifestyle needs, and long-term practicality. Since Indian homes experience intense summers, humidity, monsoons, and heavy daily usage, the upholstery material plays a very important role in overall comfort and durability," he said.

This goes on to show that upholstery is also about how well the material holds up in different weather conditions, especially during humid or rainy months. In Indian weather, the wrong material can feel sticky, trap heat, absorb odours or demand more maintenance than expected. So, the choice between fabric and leatherette should not be based on appearance alone. Homeowners also need to consider their city's climate, whether the room is air-conditioned, how often the sofa is used, and the kind of maintenance they can manage.

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{{^usCountry}} Let's understand from the expert about the pros and cons of each of the sofas: Fabric sofa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Let's understand from the expert about the pros and cons of each of the sofas: Fabric sofa {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Based on this difference, fabric sofas are more comfortable for Indian weather because they score better on breathability and feel easier on the skin. Mathan believed that fabric sofas are more practical choice in Indian regions that are very hot and humid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on this difference, fabric sofas are more comfortable for Indian weather because they score better on breathability and feel easier on the skin. Mathan believed that fabric sofas are more practical choice in Indian regions that are very hot and humid. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He recommended some materials and how it stands against a leatherette sofa “ Materials such as cotton blends, linen textures, bouclé, and other performance fabrics are increasingly preferred because they offer better breathability, comfort, texture, and durability for everyday family use. Unlike leatherette, fabric does not trap heat as easily in non-air-conditioned spaces, making it better suited for long sitting hours.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He recommended some materials and how it stands against a leatherette sofa “ Materials such as cotton blends, linen textures, bouclé, and other performance fabrics are increasingly preferred because they offer better breathability, comfort, texture, and durability for everyday family use. Unlike leatherette, fabric does not trap heat as easily in non-air-conditioned spaces, making it better suited for long sitting hours.” {{/usCountry}}

Each type of sofa has its own perks. (Picture credit: AI Generated)

{{^usCountry}} Leatherette sofa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leatherette sofa {{/usCountry}}

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However, leathrette sofas are not a lost cause either. While fabric may be graded higher on breathability, leatherette also has its own practical advantages for certain households. Mathan too, asserted that the Leatherette sofa is also relevant and primarily because of its easy maintenance and a more polished visual finish.

“This type of sofa is resistant to spills, easy to wipe clean, and particularly suitable for homes with children, pets, or heavily air-conditioned interiors,” he said.

Just as fabric fares well in summer, leatherette works well during the monsoon. As Mathan highlighted, it performs better in terms of moisture resistance because it does not absorb humidity or odours as easily as certain fabric materials.

The expert noted that homeowners are weighing all these factors before choosing their sofa. It is a practical insight for anyone who wants to invest in a sofa that not only looks good but also suits their home, climate and everyday lifestyle.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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