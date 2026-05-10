From candles and scents to fresh linen sprays, here are 5 easy ways to make your home smell luxurious on budget

A luxurious-smelling home does not always require expensive candles, designer diffusers, or high-end room sprays. Sometimes, simple everyday habits and affordable fragrance hacks can make your space feel fresh, warm, and inviting. From natural scents and simmer pots to smart cleaning tricks and fabric refreshers, there are plenty of easy ways to make your home smell elegant without spending a fortune.

Tips to make your home smell luxurious.(Pexel)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Divyata Patil, founder of Decoaura, shared easy and practical tips that can help your home smell luxurious without breaking banks.

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1. Choose the right kind of scent

Divyata suggests choosing the right kind of scent. Luxury is rarely loud. Fresh notes like mandarin and bergamot paired with soft florals or light musks tend to feel clean and refined. In warmer climates, lighter scents work better, as heavier or overly sweet fragrances can quickly feel overwhelming.

2. Consider fragrance layers

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{{^usCountry}} Think in layers rather than relying on one strong fragrance. “A light citrus note at the entrance can feel fresh and welcoming, while a slightly green or floral tone in the living area adds depth,” said Divyata. Bedrooms benefit from softer, calming scents like lavender that help the space feel relaxed. This kind of layering creates a seamless and intentional experience. It’s not mandatory to rely on the same fragrance note for the entire house. You can choose as per the vibe of the space and the kind of experience you want while moving from one room to another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Think in layers rather than relying on one strong fragrance. “A light citrus note at the entrance can feel fresh and welcoming, while a slightly green or floral tone in the living area adds depth,” said Divyata. Bedrooms benefit from softer, calming scents like lavender that help the space feel relaxed. This kind of layering creates a seamless and intentional experience. It’s not mandatory to rely on the same fragrance note for the entire house. You can choose as per the vibe of the space and the kind of experience you want while moving from one room to another. {{/usCountry}}

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A light citrus note at the entrance can feel fresh and welcoming, while a slightly green or floral tone in the living area adds depth. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Placement is important {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Placement is important {{/usCountry}}

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According to Divyata, placement is key. Fragrance works best when it can move naturally through a space. She recommends positioning it near windows, doorways, or areas with airflow so it diffuses evenly.

4. Avoid quick air-fresheners

Another important shift is moving away from harsh, quick-fix air fresheners. These often feel sharp and short-lived. Instead, opt for softer formats that allow the fragrance to build gradually and stay consistent throughout the day.

Fragrance works best when it can move naturally through a space. (Pexel)

5. Opt for clean fabrics

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Opting for clean fabrics and fresh linens is one of the most inexpensive ways to amp up the space. It also helps to keep the base environment neutral. Clean fabrics and fresh linens allow the fragrance to come through clearly, making the space feel more refined. Additionally, considering using fabric fresheners while washing them also adds to the luxury smell.

Ultimately, creating a luxurious-smelling home is about restraint and intention. A well-chosen scent, used thoughtfully, can completely transform how a space feels without needing to spend much at all.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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