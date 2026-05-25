From mirrors to mood lighting, these 5 budget-friendly decor tricks can make small homes look surprisingly luxurious

A home does not have to be enormous or filled with expensive furniture to be a luxurious one. Shrewd design choices can help a small, compact home be just as elegant and inviting as a larger home. Thoughtful decorating can be done to manipulate design and style, and also help control a budget. Simple design changes can make a home feel more organised and visually beautiful. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Raghunandan Saraf, founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, shared some budget design strategies to help make your home feel elegant and luxurious.

5 budget-friendly decor tricks can make small homes look surprisingly luxurious.(Unsplash)

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1. Use mirrors to create space

Saraf highlighted that in a small compact home, one of the best and most effective strategies to make a home feel more spacious and bright is the use of a large mirror. When placed across from a home window, a large mirror reflects natural home lighting and creates extra space. Mirrors also come in beautiful decorative styles with either metal or wood frames.

2. Choose light and neutral colours

“When wall painting is chosen in either a light warm white or lighter neutral, the home has a very calming feeling and a sense of spaciousness,” said Saraf. He advises using neutral and lighter wall colours along with softer cushions and curtains that allow for design decor elements to really stand out.

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When placed across from a home window, a large mirror reflects natural home lighting and creates extra space. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Invest in multi-functional furniture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Invest in multi-functional furniture {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the small and compact homes of today, every piece of furniture should be a useful design element. The use of multifunction furniture, like storage ottomans, nesting/tables, and wall-mounted shelves, can help make a home feel more spacious by also controlling clutter and design space. 4. Upgrade lighting for a richer ambience {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the small and compact homes of today, every piece of furniture should be a useful design element. The use of multifunction furniture, like storage ottomans, nesting/tables, and wall-mounted shelves, can help make a home feel more spacious by also controlling clutter and design space. 4. Upgrade lighting for a richer ambience {{/usCountry}}

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According to Saraf, the best way to elevate the space of a home is with a good balance of layered lighting to create the best mood and ambiance. Soft lighting adds a layer of coziness and elegance and transforms the aesthetic of any home.

The best way to elevate the space of a home is with a good balance of layered lighting to create the best mood and ambiance. (Unsplash)

5. Introduce texture with soft furniture

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People think luxury comes from expensive decor. But luxury can be expressed in texture. Warmth can be added to rooms with velvet cushions, linen curtains, and textured throws or rugs. Elegant design can be affordable when fabrics and materials are layered and mixed.

It is a misconception that a luxurious home is only a large home with a large budget. Clever design in small spaces allows a home to look and feel elegant and inviting. Balance, smart furniture, and thoughtful decor can make even small spaces feel inviting.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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