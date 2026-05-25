From mirrors to mood lighting, these 5 budget-friendly decor tricks can make small homes look surprisingly luxurious
Want to upgrade your home into a luxurious space? Here are some budget-friendly decor ideas you can consider for a beautiful home.
A home does not have to be enormous or filled with expensive furniture to be a luxurious one. Shrewd design choices can help a small, compact home be just as elegant and inviting as a larger home. Thoughtful decorating can be done to manipulate design and style, and also help control a budget. Simple design changes can make a home feel more organised and visually beautiful. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Raghunandan Saraf, founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, shared some budget design strategies to help make your home feel elegant and luxurious.
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1. Use mirrors to create space
Saraf highlighted that in a small compact home, one of the best and most effective strategies to make a home feel more spacious and bright is the use of a large mirror. When placed across from a home window, a large mirror reflects natural home lighting and creates extra space. Mirrors also come in beautiful decorative styles with either metal or wood frames.
2. Choose light and neutral colours
“When wall painting is chosen in either a light warm white or lighter neutral, the home has a very calming feeling and a sense of spaciousness,” said Saraf. He advises using neutral and lighter wall colours along with softer cushions and curtains that allow for design decor elements to really stand out.
3. Invest in multi-functional furniture{{/usCountry}}
3. Invest in multi-functional furniture{{/usCountry}}
In the small and compact homes of today, every piece of furniture should be a useful design element. The use of multifunction furniture, like storage ottomans, nesting/tables, and wall-mounted shelves, can help make a home feel more spacious by also controlling clutter and design space.
4. Upgrade lighting for a richer ambience{{/usCountry}}
In the small and compact homes of today, every piece of furniture should be a useful design element. The use of multifunction furniture, like storage ottomans, nesting/tables, and wall-mounted shelves, can help make a home feel more spacious by also controlling clutter and design space.
4. Upgrade lighting for a richer ambience{{/usCountry}}
According to Saraf, the best way to elevate the space of a home is with a good balance of layered lighting to create the best mood and ambiance. Soft lighting adds a layer of coziness and elegance and transforms the aesthetic of any home.
5. Introduce texture with soft furniture
People think luxury comes from expensive decor. But luxury can be expressed in texture. Warmth can be added to rooms with velvet cushions, linen curtains, and textured throws or rugs. Elegant design can be affordable when fabrics and materials are layered and mixed.
It is a misconception that a luxurious home is only a large home with a large budget. Clever design in small spaces allows a home to look and feel elegant and inviting. Balance, smart furniture, and thoughtful decor can make even small spaces feel inviting.