    Inside Tara Sutaria's first home: Wooden interiors, soft lighting, personal touches and luxe vibes

    Actor Tara Sutaria shares a glimpse of her dream home in Mumbai, showcasing serene interiors with classic elements. Take a look.

    Updated on: Feb 24, 2026 4:31 PM IST
    By Akshita Prakash
    Actor Tara Sutaria is going strong in 2026 with new beginnings and new interiors. She shared an exciting, deeply personal high note by moving into her long-cherished dream home in Mumbai, her first independent home.

    Tara Sutaria's new home in Mumbai showcases luxe decor featuring classic elements, wooden interiors and ample of soft lighting
    Taking to social media, Tara shared a series of warm and elegantly framed images from inside the stunning apartment, announcing the milestone with a heartfelt caption: “To new beginnings… To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open.”

    The post shows her in a soft ivory saree, standing inside her new space.

    Talking about her interiors, the first look reveals a space which is both stylish and serene, as she leans toward quiet luxury. The room features a palette of neutral hues, wooden herringbone flooring, soft natural light, and floral decor.

    Then we see some classic elements like a grand piano placed on top of a Persian-style rug, antique-style consoles, and carefully selected artwork.

    One standout feature of her living room is a beautifully curated console unit, dotted with framed photographs, candles and pink lilies.

    Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the house also carries personal touches: from a special mug she showcased in a wall unit to quiet corners perfect for reflection or reading.

    The lighting of her whole house definitely deserves mention as the photos show a classic gold chandelier hanging from the ceiling, adding a touch of vintage charm.

    Tips to redo your home

    • Go for a calm, neutral palette like creams, beiges, muted browns and soft gold accents.
    • Invest in one hero piece like a piano, a statement armchair, or an art piece. Choose one element that defines your space.
    • Curate a vintage-inspired console by mixing candles, flowers, framed photos and textured trays to create apersonalised corner.
    • Warm wood is also a great option for your space as it feels very cosy and at the same time, super luxe. Go for herringbone or wooden flooring.
    • Layer with soft fabrics in the form of long drapes, plush throws and textured cushions.
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Akshita Prakash

      Akshita Prakash writes on fashion, health, food and lifestyle for Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

