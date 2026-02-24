Inside Tara Sutaria's first home: Wooden interiors, soft lighting, personal touches and luxe vibes
Actor Tara Sutaria shares a glimpse of her dream home in Mumbai, showcasing serene interiors with classic elements. Take a look.
Actor Tara Sutaria is going strong in 2026 with new beginnings and new interiors. She shared an exciting, deeply personal high note by moving into her long-cherished dream home in Mumbai, her first independent home.
Taking to social media, Tara shared a series of warm and elegantly framed images from inside the stunning apartment, announcing the milestone with a heartfelt caption: “To new beginnings… To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open.”
The post shows her in a soft ivory saree, standing inside her new space.
Talking about her interiors, the first look reveals a space which is both stylish and serene, as she leans toward quiet luxury. The room features a palette of neutral hues, wooden herringbone flooring, soft natural light, and floral decor.
Then we see some classic elements like a grand piano placed on top of a Persian-style rug, antique-style consoles, and carefully selected artwork.
One standout feature of her living room is a beautifully curated console unit, dotted with framed photographs, candles and pink lilies.
Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the house also carries personal touches: from a special mug she showcased in a wall unit to quiet corners perfect for reflection or reading.
The lighting of her whole house definitely deserves mention as the photos show a classic gold chandelier hanging from the ceiling, adding a touch of vintage charm.
Tips to redo your home
- Go for a calm, neutral palette like creams, beiges, muted browns and soft gold accents.
- Invest in one hero piece like a piano, a statement armchair, or an art piece. Choose one element that defines your space.
- Curate a vintage-inspired console by mixing candles, flowers, framed photos and textured trays to create apersonalised corner.
- Warm wood is also a great option for your space as it feels very cosy and at the same time, super luxe. Go for herringbone or wooden flooring.
- Layer with soft fabrics in the form of long drapes, plush throws and textured cushions.
