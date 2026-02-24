Inside Tara Sutaria's first home: Wooden interiors, soft lighting, personal touches and luxe vibes

The post shows her in a soft ivory saree, standing inside her new space.

Taking to social media, Tara shared a series of warm and elegantly framed images from inside the stunning apartment, announcing the milestone with a heartfelt caption: “To new beginnings… To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open.”

Actor Tara Sutaria is going strong in 2026 with new beginnings and new interiors. She shared an exciting, deeply personal high note by moving into her long-cherished dream home in Mumbai, her first independent home.

Talking about her interiors, the first look reveals a space which is both stylish and serene, as she leans toward quiet luxury. The room features a palette of neutral hues, wooden herringbone flooring, soft natural light, and floral decor.

Then we see some classic elements like a grand piano placed on top of a Persian-style rug, antique-style consoles, and carefully selected artwork.

One standout feature of her living room is a beautifully curated console unit, dotted with framed photographs, candles and pink lilies.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the house also carries personal touches: from a special mug she showcased in a wall unit to quiet corners perfect for reflection or reading.

The lighting of her whole house definitely deserves mention as the photos show a classic gold chandelier hanging from the ceiling, adding a touch of vintage charm.