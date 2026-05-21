Is your child’s room always messy? These 6 smart design ideas may fix it

A child's room can quickly turn chaotic and cluttered with toys scattered around and clothes left everywhere. Cleaning up the mess can become stressful and results in parents scolding their children. Yet despite repeated reminders, children anyway continue with the same unorganized habits, turning it into a constant back-and-forth struggle at home. What if the real issue is not the child, and but the way the space is designed?



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Aligning a room's design with a child's habits, behaviour, and daily routine can make a significant difference. By making spaces more accessible, functional and child-friendly, organisation becomes easier.

Prakriti Kundaliya, founder of Wud Studio, shared with HT Lifestyle how thoughtful design can transform a children’s room. “As homes become more compact and multifunctional, the way children interact with their environment is often overlooked. When spaces aren’t designed for their scale or behaviour, clutter becomes inevitable. Increasingly, design studios are rethinking children’s spaces not as decorative corners, but as systems that quietly shape habits, independence and order,” she said.

So children's rooms are less about poor discipline and more about poor design. When storage system is inaccessible for children, like they are too high, naturally children will not be able to be independent.

Here's a guide from Prakriti on how to make children's room more child-friendly: