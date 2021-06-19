Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / German police say 17th century paintings found in highway dumpster
art culture

German police say 17th century paintings found in highway dumpster

A 64-year-old man found two 17th-century paintings oil paintings at the rest stop near Ohrenbach in central Germany last month.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 09:23 AM IST
German police said that two 17th century paintings were found by a 64-year-old man in highway dumpster near Ohrenbach in central Germany last month.(Unsplash)

German police appealed Friday for information about the possible owners of two 17th-century paintings discovered in a highway rest stop dumpster.

Police said a 64-year-old man found the oil paintings at the rest stop near Ohrenbach in central Germany last month.

He later handed them in to police in the western city of Cologne.

An initial assessment by an art expert concluded the two framed paintings were originals, police said.

One is a self-portrait by Pietro Belloti showing the Italian artist smiling and dating to 1665.

The other is a portrait of a boy by the 17th-century Dutch artist Samuel van Hoogstraten, date unknown.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sculpture and paintings. german germany german police oil painting art
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP