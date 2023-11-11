Go on, be a big baby: It’s time to untangle kidulting

You know it’s real when they assign a name to it. It’s time to untangle “kidulting”. PREMIUM A sprinkle pool at the Museum of Ice Cream. (Image via Facebook) {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It’s defined as a growing tendency in adults to temporarily switch roles and seek leisure, relaxation and joy in activities that are typically designed for or enjoyed by children. In some ways, kidulting has always been around. Costume parties, parades, laser tag and treasure hunts all qualify.

The term, in fact, has its roots in the 1950s and ’60s, when “kidult” was used by the TV industry to describe adults who watched shows that had originally been created for children (think Tom & Jerry or The Flintstones).