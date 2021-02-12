IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Hercule Poirot: Sleuth of the century
(HT Illustration: Malay Karmakar)
(HT Illustration: Malay Karmakar)
art culture

Hercule Poirot: Sleuth of the century

It’s been 100 years since the Belgian detective, created in wartime by Agatha Christie, took on his first case. His was a unique career, and the mission given to him even more unusual: to make the world a better place. (Warning: Spoilers ahead)
READ FULL STORY
By Dhamini Ratnam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:07 PM IST

It’s no surprise that Hercule Poirot, the great Belgian refugee detective (he served as a policeman in Belgium before moving to England), was created in the middle of World War 1. Agatha Christie had served in a Red Cross hospital in Torquay, in southwest England, where several Belgians had taken refuge. Barely 26, she wrote her first work The Mysterious Affair at Styles in 1916, though it was published in 1920 in the United States and the following year in the United Kingdom.

A hundred years on, Poirot remains one of the most famous literary characters of all time, appearing in 33 novels, 59 short stories, and a play. He has been portrayed by several actors, including Orson Welles, the more recognisable David Suchet, John Malkovich and Kenneth Branagh, in adaptations across mediums, from theatre and film to radio plays, TV series and audio books. Nicaragua even released a postage stamp in his honour, in 1971.

In 2014, long-time publisher HarperCollins (earlier called William Collins, Sons) also started an authorised continuation novel written by Sophie Hannah, which became an instant bestseller; the fourth novel in this series came out last year. Also released last year was a film based on Christie’s 1937 novel, Death on the Nile, starring Branagh and Gal Gadot.

Poirot inhabited a genre that was already marked by another genius detective whose ratiocinative powers brought his creator Arthur Conan Doyle popular fandom as well as raucous appreciation from literary critics. But Poirot was an odd man. His head was egg-shaped. His moustache rose at the tips and shone as though polished. A pince-nez sat atop his nose at all times. He wore pointy patent-leather shoes, carried a pocket watch and hated dust.

Though older by a few decades, Sherlock Holmes was decidedly cooler: he wore a deerstalker hat, cashmere muffler and the overcoat with upturned collar that was all the rage in the late 19th century. Both were geniuses, of course, but Holmes was the quintessential upper-class gentleman with some bad boy traits (his opium addiction, for example), while Poirot, already a retired man albeit of the gentry, was the quintessential outsider.

Poirot also bore a burden that Holmes didn’t: It was his task to restore order to a world rent apart by the Great War. Indeed, he was not alone in this. The 1920s and ’30s, referred to as the Golden Age of Detective Fiction, were filled with men labouring to do the same. Christie counted as her contemporaries accomplished writers such as Dorothy L Sayers, GK Chesterton and R Austin Freeman. Across the Atlantic, American authors such as SS Van Dine, John Dickson Carr and Raymond Chandler were churning out whodunits using the same formulaic narrative structures. In fact, such was the genre’s prolificity that many books codifying the tenets of detective fiction were written in those decades too.

TS Eliot, a fan of the genre, wrote some of these: a key tenet was “fair play” — an attentive reader must have a shot at solving the mystery, same as the detective. For Eliot, “the character and motives of the criminal should be normal”, there should be no “relying either upon occult phenomena” or “elaborate and incredible disguises”. Twenty Rules for Writing Detective Stories by Van Dine in 1928 commanded that “no willful tricks or deceptions may be placed on the reader”. And the mystery-writer’s group London Detection Club to which Sayers, Christie and Chesterton belonged, followed Ronald A Knox’s commandments of detective fiction. According to literary critic Paul Grimstad, the club required its members to take an oath that their stories would avoid making use of “divine revelation, feminine intuition, mumbo-jumbo, jiggery-pokery, coincidence, or the act of god.”

To be fair, Christie couldn’t do much about the second oath but she turned it to her advantage, creating not just an oddball like Poirot — so unlike any masculine standard that readers were familiar with — but also a character like Miss Marple, who relied on nothing but her powers of observation and her unobtrusiveness as an old woman who got in no one’s way, to solve crimes that baffled the police.

Poirot’s genius was sealed when The Murder of Roger Ackroyd was published in 1926. Hailed as one of great detective fiction novels, …Ackroyd shook the very foundations of the reader’s expectation: the trustworthiness of the first-person narrator. But while readers may have been fooled till the very end, Poirot, who cracked the case, was not.

Detective fiction is popular because it perpetuates a socio-cultural ethos that finds many takers. The detective doesn’t just find the murderer in our midst. By locating the evil — methodically, scientifically and through sheer genius — the detective allows us readers to collectively heave a sigh of relief: the evil can be cast out, a semblance of order and morality can been restored despite the chaos that surrounds us. The problem is never the social order itself.

When Christie wrote Poirot into existence, women didn’t have the right to vote, and the first trans-Atlantic wireless telegraph had been relayed barely a decade before. Vast changes were taking place around the world: a war to end all wars ended with a socialist government replacing the monarchy in Russia; and in the rest of the world, including in India, Britain’s imperialist power was being severely challenged by national movements. The collective anxiety of a fast-disappearing world order was best expressed by Irish poet WB Yeats in 1919: “Things fall apart / The centre cannot hold / Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.”

“Yet the detective story has kept its hold; had even, in the two decades between the great wars, become more popular than ever before; and there is, I believe, a deep reason for this. The world during those years was ridden by an all-pervasive feeling of guilt and by a fear of impending disaster which it seemed hopeless to try to avert because it never seemed conclusively possible to pin down the responsibility,” literary critic Edmund Wilson wrote in a 1944 piece titled ‘Why do people read detective stories?’ published in The New Yorker. “Nobody seems guiltless, nobody seems safe; and then, suddenly, the murderer is spotted, and—relief!—he is not, after all, a person like you or me. He is a villain … and he has been caught by an infallible Power, the supercilious and omniscient detective, who knows exactly how to fix the guilt.”

Poirot’s career continued undiminished until Curtain, which Christie wrote during World War 2, but which was released several years later, in 1975. In Curtain, Poirot commits a murder before ending his own life. The victim was a murderer himself, and his weapon of choice wasn’t poison or a blade, but his ability to manipulate people into committing crimes. Poirot did what he had set out to do at the start of the century: restore to us the world as we needed it to be, drained of the chancers and manipulators, locating the evil and fixing the guilt. But by the end of it, Poirot had to turn into a criminal himself. His brilliant mind was no longer enough.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The circular House of Parliament in New Delhi, home of the Central Legislative Assembly.(National Archives, GoI)
The circular House of Parliament in New Delhi, home of the Central Legislative Assembly.(National Archives, GoI)
art culture

Marking a 100 years since Duke of Connaught laid Parliament House foundation

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
On Friday, a century from that February 12, 1921 day, as parliamentarians from various parties sat in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for the budget session and work continued on a new parliament building close by, the milestone was a blip in history unnoticed by many.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maachis stood out in the 1990s, a decade when filmmakers began to replace the evil Thakur and flashy gangster with the gun-toting militant.
Maachis stood out in the 1990s, a decade when filmmakers began to replace the evil Thakur and flashy gangster with the gun-toting militant.
art culture

Maachis: Still lit, after all these years

By Karishma Upadhyay
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:24 PM IST
It’s been 25 years since the film, with its nuanced take on radicalisation, was released. Few movies on the same theme, created in the years since, can hold a candle to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: Malay Karmakar)
(HT Illustration: Malay Karmakar)
art culture

Hercule Poirot: Sleuth of the century

By Dhamini Ratnam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:07 PM IST
It’s been 100 years since the Belgian detective, created in wartime by Agatha Christie, took on his first case. His was a unique career, and the mission given to him even more unusual: to make the world a better place. (Warning: Spoilers ahead)
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state's new museum movement strives to challenge old-fashioned norms about conservation of cultures, replacing them with revolutionary concepts that are gaining ground in other parts of the world. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
The state's new museum movement strives to challenge old-fashioned norms about conservation of cultures, replacing them with revolutionary concepts that are gaining ground in other parts of the world. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Kerala's museum movement to focus on revolutionary concepts to attract people

PTI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Keen on becoming the country's museum hub, Kerala is on the course of unveiling heritage repositories that chart a thematic narrative of global appeal and function as interactive spaces attracting the youth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
art culture

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns author with 'Mapping Love'

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The book, Mapping Love, by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, will be published by Rupa Publications in May this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England soccer players pressure Instagram for better handling of racist abuse(Photo by Jeffrey F Lin on Unsplash)
England soccer players pressure Instagram for better handling of racist abuse(Photo by Jeffrey F Lin on Unsplash)
art culture

England soccer players pressure Instagram for better handling of racist abuse

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:56 AM IST
  • Instagram offers to listen to ongoing concerns regarding racist abuse, will disable accounts after the global footballers' union, FIFPRO, said there has been a failure to address racism in a 'strong and unequivocal manner' by it and Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artist Nathan Nzanga performs for 'Sessions In Place', a live-streamed socially distanced concert series, at Olympic Studios in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 30, 2021.(REUTERS)
Artist Nathan Nzanga performs for 'Sessions In Place', a live-streamed socially distanced concert series, at Olympic Studios in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 30, 2021.(REUTERS)
art culture

Music, marching, movie: Young Black artist is pushes for justice in America

Reuters, Portland, Chicago
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Musician Nathan Nzanga has written songs that reflect why he protests, compositions calling for change and telling his story as an African American and as the U.S.-born son of immigrants from Congo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Christie’s of Paris said that the sale exceeded expectations at auction, totaling over €2,500,000 euros. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Christie’s of Paris said that the sale exceeded expectations at auction, totaling over €2,500,000 euros. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

In contested sale, Christie's sells pre-Hispanic artifacts

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Christie’s of Paris said it auctioned off about 30 pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artifacts Tuesday, despite the lodging of a complaint by Mexico with the French government against the sale.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The toll of this year’s toned-down Mardi Gras is evident on St. Claude Avenue, an off-the-beaten-track stretch that has become a destination in recent years.(AP)
The toll of this year’s toned-down Mardi Gras is evident on St. Claude Avenue, an off-the-beaten-track stretch that has become a destination in recent years.(AP)
art culture

Virus dims Carnival joy and commerce on a New Orleans street

AP, New Orleans
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Covid-19 is tamping down the joy, and the revenue, associated with Carnival season in New Orleans. Parades that normally draw thousands in the weeks before Fat Tuesday, which falls on Feb. 16 this year, have been canceled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The French government has forbidden restaurants, museums, cinemas and theatres from opening to the public as it tries to contain the new coronavirus. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
The French government has forbidden restaurants, museums, cinemas and theatres from opening to the public as it tries to contain the new coronavirus. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
art culture

French mayor defies Covid curbs to open city's museums

Reuters, Perpignan, France
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The mayor of the French city of Perpignan on Tuesday defied the government's Covid-19 restrictions and reopened four of the city's museums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A labor-supply crunch in the food and beverage sector and government restrictions on office-sponsored parties will weigh even more on a sector that’s already suffering more than the general economy.(Pixabay)
A labor-supply crunch in the food and beverage sector and government restrictions on office-sponsored parties will weigh even more on a sector that’s already suffering more than the general economy.(Pixabay)
art culture

No festive bump for Singapore restaurants over Lunar New Year

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Singapore restaurant owners face a gloomy Lunar New Year, with Covid-related interruptions signaling that even countries with a good handle on cases will suffer until the pandemic is under control globally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait(Twitter/chintskap)
Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait(Twitter/chintskap)
art culture

Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • Access to Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece 'Last Supper', housed inside the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie, resumed Tuesday to just eight viewers every 15 minutes in the first week of reopening
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
art culture

Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • ‘Much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns emotional as she misses her late father while reading out the preface of her memoir ‘Unfinished’ | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
art culture

New York brings back star-studded live performances with NY PopsUp Festival

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • According to reports New York will be bring star-studded live performances back this year with the NY PopsUp festival. The festival is set to start on February 20 and will run through Labour Day on September 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra.(ANI)
The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra.(ANI)
art culture

India's largest panoramic mural created at Indira Nagar Railway Station, Chennai

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST
The panoramic mural, titled 'We Are', spreads the message of shared humanity, of how people suffering or having recovered from AIDS deserve equal rights and a place in society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP