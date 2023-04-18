Home decor and design tips: 5 interior trends to breathe new life into your house or workplace

As our homes continue to serve as our sanctuary amidst the chaos of the outside world, it's natural to crave a change in our living environment every now and then since staring at the same walls and decor day in and day out can easily become monotonous, leaving us feeling uninspired and in need of a fresh perspective but fortunately, there are a plethora of interior design trends that can help rejuvenate our perspective and make our spaces feel fresh and exciting once again. On the other hand, they say change is the only constant and in today’s world, as we enter the year 2023, workplace designs too are undergoing a change, which involves incorporation of the needs of modern entrepreneurs, their business, and their employees.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rajiv Merchant, President of Domestic Retail at Indo Count Industries Ltd, suggested 5 interior trends that one can consider to rejuvenate one’s perspective:

1. Opt for a wide range of materials that are both organic and eco-friendly, designed to be environmentally sustainable. These materials are gaining popularity as people become more aware of the impact of their actions on the environment. Customers who prioritise sustainability are increasingly drawn to bed linen makers who use organic cotton, tencel or bamboo in their products.

2. Despite the long-standing popularity of minimalist and neutral colour schemes, subtle and premium colours are also making a comeback.

3. Adding designer look to your room can make you feel warm and inviting with matching bedsets, dohars and combos of premium bedlinen collection.

4. Vintage-inspired décor is another popular home design trend. Businesses offering retro pattern bed linens, such as floral or paisley designs, can add a special, nostalgic touch to your bedroom.

5. High-fashion look for your bedroom is essential when it comes to your house. Luxurious, hotel-like feeling is easy to achieve now.

Pratibha Batra, Founder and Ace Designer at Maison Interiors, highlighted five interior design trends from bold colours to unexpected textures, that are sure to breathe new life into your home -

Biophilic Design

Biophilic design is a trend that incorporates natural elements into the home's interior. This design approach creates a relaxing and peaceful environment by integrating natural elements like plants, wood, and stone into the design. Biophilic design can improve indoor air quality, reduce stress levels, and increase productivity. It's a great way to bring the outdoors inside and reconnect with nature.

2. Maximalism

Maximalism is a bold design trend that encourages homeowners to embrace a mix of textures, patterns, and colours. It's all about creating an eclectic and personalized space that reflects one's personality and style. Maximalism is a great way to inject some fun and creativity into the home and can be achieved through statement wallpaper, colourful furniture and bold art pieces.

3. Earthy Tones

Earthy tones have been a popular trend in recent years, and they're not going anywhere anytime soon. These warm, neutral colours like beige, terracotta, and olive green create a cosy and inviting atmosphere. They can be incorporated into any room, whether through paint, furniture, or decor accessories.

4. Sustainable Materials

Sustainable materials like bamboo, reclaimed wood, and recycled plastic are becoming increasingly popular in interior design. They're environmentally friendly and offer a unique and natural aesthetic to any space. Incorporating sustainable materials into the home is a great way to reduce one's carbon footprint and create a healthier living environment.

5. Statement Lighting

Lighting can transform any space, and statement lighting is a trend that's gaining momentum. Whether it's a bold pendant light or a unique floor lamp, statement lighting can add drama and personality to any room. It's a great way to create a focal point and add visual interest to the space.

Commenting on some of the top workspace design trends for the year 2023, Mayank Bhandari, Principal Architect and Co-Founder of Beta Makers Lab, suggested -

Hybrid Workspaces: The hybrid workspace trend is day by day gaining popularity as more and more companies are embracing remote work as a long-term option. In 2023, we can expect to see more flexible workstations, private offices, and communal spaces that can be used for collaborations as well as meetings. These spaces are designed to be easily adaptable, with flexible furniture and technology solutions that can accommodate the changing needs of employees. Sustainable Design: With growing concern and awareness about the environment and climate change, sustainable design is becoming a key element incorporation in the workplace. In 2023, we can expect to see more eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient lighting, HVAC systems, and green roofs and walls. Companies too these days are looking out for ways to reduce waste generation and increase recycling and composting programs. Employee Wellness: Employee wellness has been a top priority for many companies and business associations in the recent years, and this trend is set to continue in 2023. Workplace design are aiming to reflect this, with more ergonomic furniture, standing desks, naturally lit areas and spaces devoted for relaxation and meditation. Nowadays, Companies are even looking out for ways to reduce stress and promote mental health in the workplace. Biophilic Design: Biophilic design means to incorporate natural elements like plants, wood, water and more in the official set up and this trend is nowadays gaining popularity in the workplace as it provides a soothing and calm environment. In 2023, we can expect to see more of this trend, as it helps to create a more soothing and inspiring workspace, as it aims to improve employee well-being. Biophilic design elements can be incorporated into every aspect from furniture and lighting to wall coverings and artwork. Digital Integration and Personalisation: As technology continues to play a central role in the workplace, workspace design should be such that they are well integrated. In 2023, we can expect to see more spaces for virtual meetings and collaboration, digital signage, and smart building features like temperature and lighting control. Companies are also going to look out for ways to integrate technology into furniture and integrate other design elements as well, such as charging stations and built-in speakers.

Talking about personalization, as more employees work remotely or as per their flexible schedules, workspace designs have to be more personalized as per their needs. In 2023, we can expect to see more adjustable workstations, custom lighting, and personal storage spaces. Companies will also be looking out for ways to create a sense of community and connection among remote workers, through virtual events and other initiatives.

To conclude, workplace design trends for 2023 reflect the changing needs of modern business associations and their employees. Companies will be looking out for ways to create flexible, sustainable, and inspiring workspaces that support employee well-being, digital integration with a touch of personalisation. By embracing these trends, companies can create workspaces that help attract and retain top talent and support the success and growth of their business and take their association to new heights.

