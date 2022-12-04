Home decor and interior design tips to make your bedroom appear bigger

Intimate spaces like bedrooms need not conform to being an introvert space—extravagant, large spans can make the space push the boundaries of conventional design and open up to a visual abundance. A subtle mix of illusion from the gestalt theories and a thoughtful composition of the mood board can transform a small bedroom to give out a feeling of a larger space.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Interior Designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I'm the Centre for applied Arts, suggested the following tips to make your bedroom appear bigger:

1. Emphasis on the blanks

Every space is perceived in parts that fit into a whole—A blank canvas breaks a space and articulate it in multiple directions, throwing better, individual focus on the elements in the foreground. Go minimal on the backgrounds with compact furniture and statement décor. Cut down the layers of interior accessories such as throw pillows, valence curtains, tapestries etc. and compose a more sleek aesthetic with solid textures and pristine metal accents. You can bring in more low-rise pieces like platform beds, wing chairs, linear consoles and ottomans to bring out a good visual connectivity and let the space breathe.

2. Go for lighter colour palettes

All of warm whites, cool whites, neutral beiges and pastels take over the character of white—its bare face and reflectivity. Spaces ruled by these white-based, light-hued colours like taupe, peach, powder-blue, blush pink and more tend to reflect light to make its expanse bifold. Bring these sophisticated light tones in everything from the bed to the headboard and bounce off the light with more polished finishes and smooth textures in the surfaces. Terazzo walls, marble floors and crystal chandeliers have created a wave in the all-white bedroom trends—you can bring such monochrome effects with colour co-ordinated floors and wall to get an extended view of the space.

3. Blur the boundaries

Breaking into the physical boundaries of a space make it feel less defined—and hence, bigger in appearance. Throw more focus on the openings like windows, balconies or sitouts and include them as a part of the space. Introduce furniture pieces that connect the spaces with a single theme—include nature-inspired palettes like wooden cots, rattan chairs, log tables, bamboo shades, handcrafted lamps and more to achieve a true al fresco interior.

On the other hand, solid walls can also blur the spatial boundaries with reflective panels or decorative mirror accents that draw an illusion of a larger space. You can also scale up the mirror images with signature floor mirrors or dedicated mirror walls that introduce newer views into the space.

4. Vouch for built-in pieces

Well-planned furnishings demarcate a space and define its expanse. Introducing built-in furniture along a clean-lined layout can give a neat outline to the visual composition of the interior. Either the clearance can be nullified completely with a floor-to-ceiling wardrobe or the setup can be much airier with floating cabinets. Go for petite silhouettes and monochrome palettes for the custom storage and experiment with space-saving upgrades like convertible tables, underbed storage etc. More of concealed elements can also be brought in with cove lights along the wall panels, among others.

5. Balance the proportions

Creating the illusion of a larger space is entwined with the composition of the elements—the visual balance and the rhythm. Symmetric elements like a pair of pendant lights, a 4-door console, a 2-door French window and more, signal a direct balance while the details like geometric wallpapers take it beyond the immediate sight. Compositions like grid gallery walls, twin vanity or even identical décor can elongate your viewpoints and make the space feel larger.

In parallel, the relationship between continuity and illusion is best illustrated by ceiling to floor drapes and sheers spanning along an entire wall, carpets taking over an entire floor and more that connect different parts of a space and draw a cohesive interior scene. These connecting elements are the key to the visual impressions of a space on the onlooker.

According to Ankit Ojha and Anand Ojha, principal designers of Anand Atelier Associate, the interiors of our houses are a reflection of ourselves and our personality. They insisted, “It should always reflect positivity and calmness when we enter it. With our hectic schedules, it is our home and specially the bedrooms that provide us the peace and warmth.” They listed a few tips which we can apply in our spaces to make it appear bigger and airier:

1. White interiors:

White interiors are very much in trend and also gives the space a refreshing look. It makes the space looks lighter and brighter with natural light falling on it. White interiors with lots of indoor plants, vintage pieces, contrasting colored fabrics, and carefully selected personal pieces are something that makes the space look more prettier and airy.

2. Go minimalistic

The bedrooms will automatically looks bigger when they much free floor space. Minimalism, and simplicity will provide us chaos free spaces, which will let us experiment with different colours and create contrasting combinations. This will make your bedrooms more serene and relaxing, making it look more sophisticated and classy.

3. Be creative with your furniture

Use Floating shelves, sleek wooden shelves or glass shelves combined with the right hardware choices and the material can create a noticeable difference in the space. Hidden storages are a thing! We all want it and we all love it. We can provide hidden storage behind a mirror or a nice cushioning. When we provide hidden storages behind cushioning or mirrors they will provide a sleek and a more organized look to the space.

4. Mirror mirror on the wall

Adding mirror can instantly help in transforming the look of the space and will also helps in adding the glamour to the space. Mirror reflects light, giving an illusion of a much larger space. Choose walls with maximum natural or artificial light falling onto it. It will helps in maximizing the sense of the space.

5. Ceiling-to-floor curtains

Install ceiling-to-floor curtains in your space, it will provide symmetry to the space as well as will make the space seems taller. Use linen or cotton fabric in pastel colors, as dark color fabric absorbs more light. If we have more than one window we can also choose between blinds for the windows.