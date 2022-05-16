Home interior decor tips: 6 ways to give your home minimalistic vibes

The art of making something shine without altering it too much is what makes minimalism a very sophisticated skill while the idea of adding or subtracting and making little adjustments to enhance the overall appeal of a particular space is the heart of the minimalistic interior design theme. Less is more is the philosophy to go by when it comes to a minimalist design themes but interior decor experts insist that minimalistic homes go beyond monochrome tones and less furniture pieces.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nikita Manwani, Founder of Naqaashi, shared, “Blending utility with aesthetics through decorative art furniture with storage gives the room an uncluttered, stylish and sophisticated feel. This could include decorative wall arts or simply a modern couch. Eliminating all the decorations and adding a few huge art pieces, adds more character to a space. Wall art such as large paintings would work extremely well in a minimalist setting, adding a strong focal point in a living space making it look rich and stylish even though it’s mostly empty.”

She added, “Another hot trend that is picking up pace is having movable furniture so that it can change homes with ease. Pairing the space up with natural light and indoor plants brings a harmonious and positive vibe at home making the space more warm and cosy. Rugs and throws could give a bright element adding more colour and structure to the space.”

Asserting that by its very nature, minimalism requires a high degree of organization and lack of clutter, Mustafa Johar, CEO and Co-founder of Makemyhouse.com, listed some minimalist interior design tips to create a home that’s free of clutter but still combines character and warmth.

Tip #1: Play With Patterns - When considering minimalist interior designs, lines and shapes should be symmetrical. For example, a continuous pattern of shapes and lines can have a huge impact. Patterns can be any geometric shapes, prints, checks or other strokes that are consistent and do not overpower the environment.

Tip #2: Keep Wallpapers - Make sure to take your time and find an accurate wallpaper that captures the right vision and vibe for your space. Rather than going overboard with wallpaper, pick one wall and decorate it with printed wallpapers in a bright or dark hue. This will draw attention to that particular wall, making it a successful minimalist interior design.

Tip #3: Minimalist Lighting - Light is one of the main elements of minimalism. Now, minimal lighting does not mean that you must live in a dimly lit home rather, minimalism is all about light and its relationship to the space between it. Finding the right balance of natural and artificial light can be difficult, but once found, it will completely transform your living spaces.

Tip #4: Add Accent Elements - The actual decluttering takes place here. We frequently attempt to fill all empty walls and spaces with insignificant objects that neither add value nor improve the look and feel of the designated space. Simple objects, showpieces, or frames that draw attention to particular detail are some home décor accents to consider for minimalistic interior design.

Tip #5: Consider Going Monochrome - Always use the same colour on the colour palette or contrast two colours, such as black and white, for a minimalist interior design. A room dipped in a single colour is visually transfixing and very cool. And aside from looking stylish, going monochrome makes it infinitely easier to come up with a colour scheme thus making the entire design process much less stressful.

Tip #6: Living Space - Filling all four corners of a room is never a good idea. Too many elements, such as furniture, showpieces, art pieces, designed walls, hanging lampshades, and so on, should not be present all at one time. It is pro-minimalism to scatter these elements uniformly into all corners while leaving some areas empty. These empty spaces are intended to provide a sense of relief so that another extraordinary element can be found that is more visually appealing.

According to Mustafa Johar, if you want to achieve a minimalistic interior then keep things simple and also think about quality over quantity. He said, “Do experiments and have fun. Lastly, an imagination of a 'beautiful mess' is understandable. However, when it comes to minimalist interior design, there is no such thing. Uncluttering is the key to minimalism.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Preetika Singh, Founder of Mohh, suggested:

1. Exercise Restraint - The ethos of minimalist design revolves around a dual-tone, monochromatic colour scheme and a pop of colour to be added as an accept either in the form of soft furnishing or one piece of eye-grabbing furniture.

2. Less is always more - A focus on form and functionality complemented by an open space floor plan and lots of natural light. Whatever item occupies space in your room must solve a purpose or problem otherwise its not needed.

3. There’s beauty in simplicity - A guiding principal of minimal design focuses on clean lines - they can be straight or curved but simpler the better. Visually, it creates a simpler and less complicated visual impact. Minimal furniture is often synonymous with modernity for this reason - it focuses on the form which isn’t ornate but still intricately beautiful

4. Don’t shy away from textures and patterns - Let the patterns be a focal point and have earthy textures come together for a warm vibe whilst being understated. However, don’t mix too many textures, patterns and design languages for a seamless look that blends together

5. Sweep away the clutter - The most important tip for a minimal home is to be ruthless about cleaning your clutter while never adding extra decor elements. Find an orderly space to keep all your belongings, stow them away and do not indulge in more pieces

6. Empty is beautiful and soothing - An empty space is to be celebrated and not adorned. Look back and ask yourself - does the room function well with all that it has right now and bring me calmness? If the answer is yes then stop right there and embrace that “emptiness” is minimally beautiful.