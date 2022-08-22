Home interior decor tips: Creative ways to decorate your walls differently and beautifully

Imagine any room in your home; perhaps you think of every corner and space except the walls and even though we spend so much time worrying about what's between them - fussing over fabrics, furniture and accessories, we forget how powerful walls can be. Empty walls present immense possibilities and a few additions can transform a house into a home with stylish focal points in fact, the importance of wall art has recently grown significantly.

Interior designers are emphasising the use of wall art to improve the appearance of the home because it is one of the best home décor items. With different tricks, one can amp up their walls, which reflects their personality and taste, regardless of their style.

There are a lot of empty spaces and boring walls, particularly in new homes and while most people choose to liven up their homes with printed wallpapers and brightly coloured decor, nothing beats the utility and charm of designer wall clocks made from metal or gemstones. It adds a vintage feel to your home and works well with both traditional and contemporary interior designs.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pankhuri Gandotra, Founder and CEO of Writings on the Wall, shared, “While in this day and age, many of us check the time on our smartphones, having a wall clock is still a popular choice for interior designers and homestyle enthusiasts. Large wall clocks are standard picks not only for their functionality of, well, telling time but also because they come in a variety of shapes and styles, making them the ideal opportunity to show off a bit of arty flair. Thus, opting for a timepiece, whether vintage and ornate or modern and sleek, transforms the functional object into a work of art—it's the gorgeous design that will catch your eye, not the time. A beautiful clock can hold its own in a variety of settings, blending in with other decorative pieces on a mantel or standing alone above any furniture.”

Another way to up the artistic ante of an empty wall is through unique and appealing wall hangings. They are perfect for bringing life to your home's walls and from wooden, macrame and metal wall hangings, there are diverse options to suit one's diverse tastes. She further adds, “Wall hangings are honestly artful affairs that add freshness and incredible colour to a room. It instils a sense of calm and tranquillity in the spaces it inhabits. The artwork you hang on the wall can become a delightful topic of conversation between you and your guests in your home. These lovely little living room decoration items are pieces of art that can make a big impression on guests and positively impact people who visit your home.”

Revealing that huge wall hangings featuring abstract art forms are particularly in style and looked up by the interior designers, Pankhuri Gandotra said, “Alternatively, smaller wall hangings, which can be hung at varying heights, so the full effect is visually interesting, are also a common choice. The smaller ones can be used all together in an arrangement or spread throughout your home, depending on the piece. Wall clocks and wall hangings can make a design statement in any room, from the kitchen to the home office. These functional and gorgeous pieces say something definitive about your personality—you’re an appreciator and an art lover.”

According to Suresh Kumar Mansukhani, Country Manager - Indian Sub - Continent at Junckers, “Wooden Wall cladding is as important as the ceiling and the floor of any room. The wooden wall claddings add decor and aesthetics to the entire designing and beauty of any room. If a wooden floor is installed we must have a contrasting wooden cladding on the walls .. This not only enhances the aesthetic value of the room and keeps the room warm in winters and cool in summers thus saving a lot of energy and electric costs low.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy, Co-Founder of The Yellow Dwelling, highlighted, “Macrame has a charming vintage appeal to it. Each piece gives your home an incomparable touch of cosy and neutral textures to your walls with its cream macrame string, cording, or roping woven into plant hangers, one-of-a-kind wall art and bookshelves. You can even opt for a dyed macrame item for a pop of colour in your space. The best part about macrame is its versatility in your home. Be your home a boho haven or ethnic storm or a mid-century modern classic, there is a macrame piece for you to add to your wall no matter what the aesthetic.”

Ali Akmal Jan, Partner at Carpet Kingdom, advised, “Whether you are a conformist or someone who likes to jazz things up, try filling your vertical space with texture, colour and warmth. Carpets are the perfect three-in-one design solution for any blank wall in need of a makeover. It’s not just the apt décor element one can hang on their walls to give it a vintage, artsy or a bohemian look but something that has the potential to change the whole vibe of a room. The look may vary depending on the colour, material and the chosen style but it’s surely going to be a conversation starter!”

