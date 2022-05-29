Home interior decor tips: Want to make your home more like yourself? Convert it into a Passive House

A home is a place that makes us feel secure and relaxed and just like that, the environment is a home for many living creatures where to build a home and embellish it with all the passion and diligence is what makes it a beautiful place to live in but home and interior decor experts assert that to establish the house of your dreams and maintain the sanity of the environment, there is an approach. Modifying the house into a passive house is an astonishing method to modernise it and this empowers the vivacity of the house to preserve the heating and cooling-related energies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many previously build homes do not have properly insulated walls which radiate almost 40% of their energy for heating the floors even before warming the house internally which further leads to high electricity bills. To pass over this clutter and to become more eco-friendly, passive houses are the choice.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Uttamaditya, CEO and Founder of U&I Interiors Pvt Ltd, pointed out, “People are looking for any conceivable way to conserve money in the face of rising energy bills, and passive houses are definitely on that list! Passive houses are nearly energy-neutral structures in many regions of the world due to their high R-value, thick walls that insulate exceedingly well, and other qualities. Converting a home to a passive house takes about 2-3 months, and the cost varies depending on the size and scale of the property. Both residential and business projects can benefit from passive energy buildings.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He shared three reasons why individuals want to convert their property to a passive house:

1. They are super-efficient at saving fuel costs - They are really effective in reducing fuel expenses! During the day, efficient airtight houses utilise the heat from the sun instead of holding it inside, which is far more expensive than solar power or other renewable fuels such as geothermal and biomass boiler systems. For normal homes with double-glazed windows, heat loss via glass may cause heating expenses to climb by as much as 7%! High R values also allow some of the heat from the sun to escape. So, if you live in a location where it gets really cold in the winter, a passive house may not be the best option for you! However, because passive houses use extremely effective heating systems (6.5+ R values), they do not lack comfort or warmth. In fact, these homes maintain a steady temperature throughout the seasons without spending electricity to keep them warm—ideal for an eco-friendly living!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. They're super sustainable green buildings as well - Another benefit of transitioning to a passive house is that it reduces carbon footprints rather than relying on fossil fuels. Because they are passive energy-efficient buildings, passive houses can reduce heat and power usage by 60% to 80%! The thickness of the insulation utilised in these homes' walls is frequently significantly thicker than standard building materials like plywood or other acceptable thermal insulation, which will do nothing except warm up your living room from the cold at night. As previously stated, making use of sunlight saves a lot on heating bills. Therefore, this saves you even more money by covering the prices of renewable fuel sources like solar and so on. This means your money will be going towards reducing energy consumption and keeping a green building instead of spending money on fossil fuels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. The bottom line is comfort - Apart from everything else, the ability to sleep comfortably at night or even just read a book before bed is arguably the most significant advantage over other types of structures. With a passive house, having to cool things off during the summer months or vice-versa during the winter months isn't easy, and there's a lot you can do about it! The following is the trade-off: You'll save money on your electricity bills... or you'll waste more natural resources. Passive houses are constructed with renewable construction materials that reduce the use of fossil fuels in the manufacturing process.

He added, “Passive houses are the most efficient and green way of building houses worldwide! They are once again shooting up in popularity in India, according to a survey conducted by ORF. This trend has been growing at an exponential rate, and we see a lot of people in India going passive every year.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mustafa Johar, Co-Founder and CEO of Makemyhouse.com, explained, “Passive houses are the alternatives that are helping in reducing the major dependency on the devices which gives the privilege of heating and cooling through the gas. A Passive House is an architectural design that is both energy efficient, pleasant, inexpensive and environmentally friendly. The major benefit that we get by converting our retro house into a passive house is that it helps in the cost-cutting which is alluring for the middle section of the society.”

He revealed some safe and easy ways to convert a house and make it more eco-friendly:

1. Start with the walls: For any house to prevent heat or preserve the chill, walls play a major role in that. The airtight permeable layers and installing additional insulation prevent the heat to fall in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. The roof: Adding extra insulation and installing an airtight preamble membrane on the ceiling helps in utilizing natural forces more like wind and convection for passing the air through the attic.

3. Slab/Floor: By adding a thermal layer in the cavity of the floor, by using a vacuum panel to provide the thermal barrier. Adding a passive slab or floor is also easy to manage.

The passive house benefits both humans and the environment and is a unique way of refurbishing the house in a pragmatic way. Low utility costs, improvised indoor air quality and better comfort are some of the foremost perks of deviating from passive houses.