Home makeover tips: 5 most impactful flooring trends set to redefine interior design in 2024

Homeowners and interior decorators tend to place a lot of emphasis on walls. Ceilings, the ‘fifth wall’, were often overlooked, though that is increasingly changing, with innovative ceiling ideas coming to the fore. What surrounds you, and what you look up to, is certainly crucial to home decor, but what lies beneath your feet is also of significant importance. Beyond functionality alone, flooring sets the tone for the overall look of your spaces. With a wide range of colours, shapes, textures and materials available, homeowners are undoubtedly spoilt for choice. Much like other aspects of interior design, flooring trends shift and evolve over time. (Also read: New Year 2024: Top 6 home styling trends for a perfect makeover aligned with the evolving year's aesthetic shifts ) 5 most impactful flooring trends set to redefine interior design in 2024(Unsplash)

5 impactful flooring trends for 2024

Varun Poddar, Founder, VOX India shared with HT Lifestyle five top flooring trends that are likely to take centre stage in the year ahead.

1. Wood Textured Flooring

Wood is a traditional choice for flooring, with natural colours, textures and fibres imbuing spaces with a gentle and relaxing aesthetic. Wood-textured floors add depth and character to a room. Natural and light wood tones are timeless options, and wide plank hardwood flooring is looking to gain ground in 2024. Moreover, SPC (Stone Polymer Composite) enables you to replicate the look and feel of traditional wood flooring without the expense and maintenance efforts involved with real wood.

2. Checkboard Patterns

Checkboard floor patterns gained significant popularity in 2023, and this trend is likely to persist well into the new year. They are a visually arresting element, ideal for elevating the aesthetics of hallways, bathrooms and kitchens. While classic black-and-white tiling will always be in vogue, checkerboard patterns in a variety of softer tones – such as white and grey marble – will become more common as well.

3. Graphic Tiles

Tiles with graphic patterns are another flooring trend that will gain ground in 2024, and mosaic tiling is a significant subset of this. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is possible to replicate a wide variety of mosaic images on tiles. Repeating patterns, or tiles that collectively create large patterns that cover the entire floor, will be popular options. With monochrome graphic mosaics, mosaics with striking multi-coloured patterns, as well as typography – there's no dearth of creative options on the table for homeowners.

4. Cork Flooring

Cork flooring is set to re-emerge as a key flooring trend in 2024. A naturally occurring material, which is entirely recyclable, cork is an ideal choice from a sustainability perspective. Its innate thermal properties make it perfect for heat insulation, and its ability to insulate the sound of footfalls further contributes to the appeal. Adding a note of warmth to your colour scheme, cork flooring is easy on the joints and incredibly elastic.

5. Natural Stone

When it comes to natural flooring materials, stone is another appealing choice, alongside wood. Marble will remain a timeless option in the year ahead, with slate also expected to gain ground. In the case of both slate and marble, large format tiles will likely take precedence over the slab look which, while popular, is not always an accessible option. Porcelain is another alternative worth considering, as it replicates the look of the slate while offering unrivalled water resistance and being easier to maintain.

Get Floored by Inspiring Interiors in 2024

A new year is often a harbinger of change and there is no reason why this truism cannot apply to the interior decor of your spaces. The aforementioned flooring trends serve as a splendid starting point for homeowners looking to ensure that the ground beneath their feet is as grand as the rest of their interiors.