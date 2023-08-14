This Monday is nowhere close to the blues and boring start of the week as the culture scene in NCR is golden! Check out all that you can catch on I-Day eve:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 14

#StepUp

What: Swadheenta — Dance Ballet

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: August 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Knotty Commander ft Manish Tyagi

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida

When: August 14

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 81 (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Enver Ahmed: The Cartoonist who Belonged to all

Where: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre, Lodi Estate

When: August 12 to 19

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Bolly Night ft DJ Asad

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: August 14

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: Monsoon Mela

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Kisan Haat, Andheria Modh, Chattarpur

When: August 10 to 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: ₹40

