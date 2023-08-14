HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 14
The day of August 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
This Monday is nowhere close to the blues and boring start of the week as the culture scene in NCR is golden! Check out all that you can catch on I-Day eve:
#StepUp
What: Swadheenta — Dance Ballet
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: August 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Knotty Commander ft Manish Tyagi
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida
When: August 14
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 81 (Aqua Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Enver Ahmed: The Cartoonist who Belonged to all
Where: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre, Lodi Estate
When: August 12 to 19
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Bolly Night ft DJ Asad
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj
When: August 14
Timing: 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Monsoon Mela
Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Kisan Haat, Andheria Modh, Chattarpur
When: August 10 to 21
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
Entry: ₹40
