Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 14

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 14

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 14, 2023 01:18 AM IST

The day of August 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

This Monday is nowhere close to the blues and boring start of the week as the culture scene in NCR is golden! Check out all that you can catch on I-Day eve:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 14

#StepUp

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 14

What: Swadheenta — Dance Ballet

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: August 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 14

What: Knotty Commander ft Manish Tyagi

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida

When: August 14

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 81 (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 14

What: Enver Ahmed: The Cartoonist who Belonged to all

Where: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre, Lodi Estate

When: August 12 to 19

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 14

What: Bolly Night ft DJ Asad

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: August 14

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 14

What: Monsoon Mela

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Kisan Haat, Andheria Modh, Chattarpur

When: August 10 to 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: 40

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vasant kunj ncr noida india international centre mandi house chhatarpur vasant vihar home
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP