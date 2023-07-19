Who cares for the weekend when Thursday’s got so much to offer! Don’t believe us? Check here all that will excite you for the day ahead:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 20

#TuneIn

What: HCL Concerts — Maati Baani

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: July 20

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

What: Double Bill — Dance Recital by Gaurie Dwivedi

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 20

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Angad & Neeti

Where: The Sky High, Vasant Square Mall, Pocket 5, Sector B, Vasant Kunj

When: July 20

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: GI Fair India 2023

Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Knowledge Park II, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Greater Noida

When: July 20 to 24

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)

Entry: Free

