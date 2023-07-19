Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 20

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 19, 2023 09:42 PM IST

The evening of July 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Who cares for the weekend when Thursday’s got so much to offer! Don’t believe us? Check here all that will excite you for the day ahead:

#TuneIn

What: HCL Concerts — Maati Baani

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: July 20

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

What: Double Bill — Dance Recital by Gaurie Dwivedi

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 20

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Angad & Neeti

Where: The Sky High, Vasant Square Mall, Pocket 5, Sector B, Vasant Kunj

When: July 20

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: GI Fair India 2023

Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Knowledge Park II, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Greater Noida

When: July 20 to 24

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Topics
vasant kunj greater noida delhi
