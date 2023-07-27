You think Thursdays are boring? Think again after checking out what we’ve got in store for you:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 27

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 27

What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Atul Khatri

Where: Connaught Clubhouse, 54, Tolstoy Road

When: July 27

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 27

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Creative Leaves VII

Where: Artizen Art Gallery, Pearey Lal Bhawan, ITO

When: July 27 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 27

What: Shanti People Live

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: SOHO, Hotel Ashok, Chanakyapuri

When: July 27

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 27

What: Sutraa — Rakhi and Teej Exhibition

Where: The Ashok, Chanakyapuri

When: July 27

Timing: 10am to 7pm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 27

What: Robuste

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: July 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction