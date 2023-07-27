Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 27

Jul 27, 2023 12:00 AM IST

The evening of July 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

You think Thursdays are boring? Think again after checking out what we’ve got in store for you:

#JustForLaughs

What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Atul Khatri

Where: Connaught Clubhouse, 54, Tolstoy Road

When: July 27

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Creative Leaves VII

Where: Artizen Art Gallery, Pearey Lal Bhawan, ITO

When: July 27 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Shanti People Live

Where: SOHO, Hotel Ashok, Chanakyapuri

When: July 27

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: Sutraa — Rakhi and Teej Exhibition

Where: The Ashok, Chanakyapuri

When: July 27

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

What: Robuste

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: July 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Topics
violet line lok kalyan marg chanakyapuri yellow line ito
