HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 28

#JustForLaughs

What: Aakash Gupta — Brand New Show

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Dwarka

When: July 28

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Cut from The Same Cloth

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 28 to August 4

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Wajahat Hasan Performing Live

Where: Kozeba, M3M International Financial Centre, Sector 66, Gurugram

When: July 28

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: 7th India International Footwear Fair

Where: Hall No 6, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: July 27 to 29

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

