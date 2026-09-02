Indian woman living in Thailand says she spends 1 lakh per month on expenses: ‘Still more affordable than my city’

An Indian woman living in Thailand shared her monthly expenses in a video on Instagram, and the internet cannot digest how cheap it is. Roop Verma, a lawyer, CS (company secretary) and a full-time traveller, took to Instagram on August 26 to share a Reel in which she listed down all her expenses while living in Thailand.

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The video instantly garnered attention online as Roop, who lived in Mumbai before she started travelling full-time, confessed that living in Thailand was more affordable than her own city. Let's find out what she spends in a month in the Southeast Asian country.

A month's living expenses in Thailand

In a video titled ‘How much I spend in a month living in Thailand’, Roop revealed that during her time in Thailand, she was living alone in a condo inside a luxury high-rise tower just across the beach. Her other videos revealed that she had rented the place because she wanted to stay in the country for a month.

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{{^usCountry}} She paid ₹45,000 in rent for a month, which included amenities and utilities such as a seaside clubhouse, pool, and gym (all part of her rent). Therefore, she didn't have to spend anything to enjoy these facilities. Even the beach was literally right in front of her apartment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She paid ₹45,000 in rent for a month, which included amenities and utilities such as a seaside clubhouse, pool, and gym (all part of her rent). Therefore, she didn't have to spend anything to enjoy these facilities. Even the beach was literally right in front of her apartment. {{/usCountry}}

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Moreover, fresh food markets and 24/7 and 7-Eleven stores were within walking distance of her condo, which made buying groceries and dining out easier for her. On these, she spent ₹19,000. For her transport, she spent approximately ₹700 per month on Grab, a taxi-booking app.

As for her lifestyle, which she called ‘unnecessary expenses’, she spent almost ₹38,000, including eating out with friends, getting massages at her building, enjoying a night out, and more.

‘Still more affordable than my own city’

According to Roop, she spent ₹1,09,000 in Thailand in a month on her living expenses. “I was living alone…imagine sharing all of this with your partner, and suddenly everything is half,” she added, confessing that it was still more affordable than her own city, which is Mumbai.

How did the internet react?

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Instagram users were shocked to learn what Roop was spending while living in Thailand. One user remarked, “Same as Mumbai, good now I should pack my bag.” Someone else commented, “It’s more affordable than Mumbai. wtf.” Another user wrote, “Honestly, seeing this makes me want to pack my bags and move right now.”

A user pointed out that the rent in Thailand was ‘cheaper than Mumbai’, to which Roop replied, “I swear and imagine a high-rise tower just across the beach.”

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