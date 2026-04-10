Inside Anant Ambani's birthday: Ranveer Singh, Mukesh Ambani join him as he cuts huge cake at Vantara University launch

The Ambani family, known for grand celebrations, recently marked a significant milestone as Anant Ambani celebrated his 31st birthday in Jamnagar. The event was not just a birthday party but also the launch ceremony for Vantara University, an extension of Anant’s wildlife conservation initiative, Vantara. Also read | Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani meet underprivileged kids on his birthday: See her simple orange outfit, no-makeup look

Anant Ambani's 31st birthday bash in Jamnagar was a star-studded affair. He celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony at the launch of Vantara University. (Instagram/ ambani_update)

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Videos shared on fan pages and paparazzi accounts on Instagram on April 10 capture a joyful atmosphere at the Vantara University launch in Jamnagar, filled with family, celebrity guests, and the university's staff, all gathered to celebrate Anant’s special day.

Anant Ambani cut a special cake

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{{^usCountry}} The centrepiece of the celebration was a massive, elaborately designed cake shaped like an open book. The ‘pages’ of the 'book' were inscribed with inspiring messages reflecting Anant's commitment to nature, including phrases like, 'a new chapter for wildlife and wisdom, 'launching a legacy for wildlife education' and 'where nature meets knowledge'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The centrepiece of the celebration was a massive, elaborately designed cake shaped like an open book. The ‘pages’ of the 'book' were inscribed with inspiring messages reflecting Anant's commitment to nature, including phrases like, 'a new chapter for wildlife and wisdom, 'launching a legacy for wildlife education' and 'where nature meets knowledge'. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The launch of Vantara University marks a significant step in the Ambani family's philanthropic journey. By integrating wildlife conservation with education, the institution aims to create a new generation of leaders dedicated to protecting the planet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The launch of Vantara University marks a significant step in the Ambani family's philanthropic journey. By integrating wildlife conservation with education, the institution aims to create a new generation of leaders dedicated to protecting the planet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anant Ambani, the man of the hour, was seen cutting the cake with a long knife, surrounded by his father, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Radhika Merchant, and others. One of the videos doing the rounds on social media shows heartwarming moments of the three feeding each other cake, with Mukesh Ambani affectionately offering Radhika a piece. The event also featured actors Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor, who applauded and cheered for Anant. Who wore what {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anant Ambani, the man of the hour, was seen cutting the cake with a long knife, surrounded by his father, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Radhika Merchant, and others. One of the videos doing the rounds on social media shows heartwarming moments of the three feeding each other cake, with Mukesh Ambani affectionately offering Radhika a piece. The event also featured actors Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor, who applauded and cheered for Anant. Who wore what {{/usCountry}}

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The attire at the event was a mix of casual comfort and elegant traditional wear. Anant Ambani kept it relaxed in a dark navy blue polo shirt featuring a striking golden leopard emblem on the chest — a nod to his passion for wildlife. Mukesh Ambani opted for a vibrant, casual look in a bright pink long-sleeved shirt paired with simple black trousers. Radhika Merchant looked radiant in a traditional orange and gold kurta set, accessorised with subtle jewellery.

Ranveer Singh stood out in a sophisticated, royal blue bandhgala suit, keeping his style sharp and formal. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a chic, neutral outfit: a cream-coloured blouse and dark beige trousers, tied together with a statement brown belt.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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