Inside Isha Koppikar's family holiday at colonial Shimla hotel with rooms starting at ₹35,000 per night: Pics
Take a tour of the scenic Shimla hotel from Isha Koppika's vacation in Himachal Pradesh: Wildflower Hall. Here's how much it costs to stay here for just a day.
Actor Isha Koppikar treated her Instagram followers to a virtual getaway, sharing a series of serene family photographs from her holiday at Wildflower Hall, an Oberoi resort in Shimla. Nestled at 8,250 feet amidst 23 acres of fragrant cedar forest, the property is a 'fairytale luxury resort' that serves as a living tribute to its colonial heritage. Also read | Step inside the ‘world’s only IKEA hotel’ in Sweden that looks straight out of a fancy catalogue. Watch
Isha Koppikar’s Instagram post on March 14 captured the essence of the stay: "The mountains, the calm, and beautiful family moments." Isha’s pictures showcased the simpler, yet equally luxurious, moments of her trip — breakfasts with a view and quiet evenings in the mountains' calm.
From in-room dining with her daughter to the property’s architectural marvels, the inside photos highlight why this heritage retreat is one of the most sought-after destinations in the Himalayas.
Old-world elegance meets modern luxury
The decor at Wildflower Hall is a masterclass in colonial style. Formerly the residence of Lord Kitchener, the former commander-in-chief of the British Army, the interiors evoke the charm of a grand stately home. The rooms — which start at ₹35,000 per night (plus taxes and charges) and go up to ₹90,000 for the most exclusive suites, per Booking.com — feature hand-knotted rugs, Burmese teak wood flooring, and Victorian-style lamps.
Many rooms feature two-poster beds, plush ottomans, and large bay windows framing panoramic views of the Greater Himalayas. The signature suites take luxury a step further with ornate fireplaces at the heart of the living space, paisley-printed sofas, and antique war memorabilia that pay homage to the estate’s history.
Architectural highlights and amenities
Beyond the rooms, the property’s public spaces are designed to offer a nostalgic, warm atmosphere. One of the most striking features of the hotel is its temperature-controlled indoor swimming pool – sparkling crystal chandeliers illuminate it and features classic arches that overlook the peaks.
For those who want to brave the mountain air, the hotel offers an outdoor infinity-edge whirlpool, allowing guests to soak while surrounded by the silence of the cedar woods. Dining at the property is an experience in itself. Whether at the cavalry bar with its leather stools and silk sofas or the glass conservatory at the main restaurant, the decor has a 'heritage style' with white linen tables and fireside seating.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More