Inside Korean corporate life: 31-year-old man reveals 5 unspoken workplace rules like 'no more than 3 days off at once'

We’ve all binged our fair share of K-dramas and wondered what working in South Korea would actually be like beyond the glossy screen. Ray Kim, a content creator from South Korea, who describes himself as a '31-year-old ordinary man', took to Instagram on May 13 to share an eye-opening post titled '5 things you can't do in Korean corporate life'. Also read | Inside 'disciplined' morning routine of a Japanese office worker: 9 km run, skincare, chores before 8 am work meeting

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While introducing his insights, Ray offered essential context regarding modern Korean work environments. "The truth about working in South Korea. I’d say not every workplace in Korea is like this. Actually, many places have gotten a lot better these days. But industries like finance and banking are still some of the most old-fashioned workplaces in Korea," he wrote in his caption.

According to him, traditional corporate environments still enforce strict social and professional standards. Also read | ‘We don’t believe in work-life balance’: Indian CEO gets blunt advice from Chinese entrepreneur

Here are the five restrictions Ray outlined in the video he posted:

1. 'You can't go home before your boss leaves'

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{{^usCountry}} Ray noted that 'even if your work is done', employees are culturally conditioned to stay put, adding, "You're expected to stay and look busy." 2. 'Wearing colourful clothes? Big no' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ray noted that 'even if your work is done', employees are culturally conditioned to stay put, adding, "You're expected to stay and look busy." 2. 'Wearing colourful clothes? Big no' {{/usCountry}}

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Personal appearance is tightly regulated in traditional offices. Ray explained, "You’re not supposed to stand out." Noting personal grooming standards, he shared: "I can't even grow a beard or moustache."

3. 'Holidays? No more than 3 days off at once'

Taking extended time off is frowned upon, Ray said, adding that taking longer leaves means 'you can be seen as irresponsible because your coworkers have to cover your work'.

4. 'You can't say no to your seniors or boss'

Corporate hierarchy reigns supreme, he pointed out, saying, "Hierarchy is everything in Korea." As a result, 'disagreeing with your boss means disloyal', he said.

5. You can't go home when your boss says 'let's have a team dinner tonight'

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Ray added after-hours social gatherings with superiors are largely treated as mandatory work obligations rather than optional invites. Also read | Couple says Canada offered better work-life balance than India

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For corporate employees in India, many of Ray’s observations might resonate, highlighting striking cultural parallels across Asian corporate environments. Just as Korean workers feel trapped at their desks until the boss logs off, Indian professionals sometimes struggle with presenteeism. Leaving on time can be perceived as a lack of dedication, with extended late-night hours silently expected in IT, finance, and consulting sectors. Also read | ‘Job poori zindagi nahi hai’: Man shares 7 corporate rules for a healthier work life

Ray's point that ‘hierarchy is everything in Korea’ holds true in traditional Indian organisations. Openly pushing back against a senior or saying 'no' to a direct request is rarely encouraged. While South Korea has its famous 'hoesik' (team dinners), Indian work culture also features team-bonding events. Think chai breaks, and impromptu post-office gatherings.

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