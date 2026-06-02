Inside Lalit Modi’s opulent London mansion that gives glimpse of former IPL chairman’s lavish lifestyle: Pics and videos

The architect of the high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi, continues to make headlines not just for his fiery take on cricket administration and his personal life, but also for the unapologetically grand scale of his lifestyle in exile. While his professional legacy remains a subject of debate, recent video interviews have redirected public fascination toward Lalit's uber-luxurious living arrangements in the heart of London. Also read | Lalit Modi defends Sushmita Sen against gold digger tag

Step inside IPL founder Lalit Modi’s ultra-luxurious London home. (Instagram/ lalitkmodi)

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From his reflections on the multi-billion-dollar IPL empire to glimpses into his personal relationships, the visual backdrops of these video interviews offer a rare peek inside a residence that defines billionaire opulence.

The property: 7,000 square feet of prime real estate

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{{^usCountry}} For years, Lalit Modi’s luxurious UK base has been anchored at 117 Sloane Street— a stately, red-brick corner mansion in London’s ultra-exclusive Chelsea neighborhood, as reported by NDTV in 2015. Reportedly spanning an impressive 7,000 square feet across five storeys, the 14-room residence even features its own integrated internal elevator. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For years, Lalit Modi’s luxurious UK base has been anchored at 117 Sloane Street— a stately, red-brick corner mansion in London’s ultra-exclusive Chelsea neighborhood, as reported by NDTV in 2015. Reportedly spanning an impressive 7,000 square feet across five storeys, the 14-room residence even features its own integrated internal elevator. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While this iconic address has long been central to media coverage, recent updates from Lalit on Instagram suggest a slight shift to the prestigious diplomatic enclave of Belgrave Square, just a stone's throw away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While this iconic address has long been central to media coverage, recent updates from Lalit on Instagram suggest a slight shift to the prestigious diplomatic enclave of Belgrave Square, just a stone's throw away. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Art, artefacts, and cricket memorabilia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Art, artefacts, and cricket memorabilia {{/usCountry}}

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The classic, art-laden interiors of Lalit's home serve as a visual backdrop for his latest media appearances. Recent interviews — including a sit-down feature for Wisden Cricket’s The Scoop and extensive interviews with Humans of Bombay and sports presenter Ridhima Pathak — provide a detailed canvas of the property's design aesthetic.

The primary reception room balances European architectural detailing with vibrant contemporary accents. At the centre sits an oversized luxury sofa in plush charcoal, adorned with mismatched silk and patterned cushions. Dominating the wall directly behind the seating area is a massive, striking piece of pop-art in vivid turquoise, black, and white tones. Beneath this piece sits a silver-toned console displaying a massive arrangement of white flowers in a silver planter.

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Pristine white-paneled walls are lined with built-in bookshelves filled with curated literature and an array of silver-framed family photographs. A low-profile, organically shaped metal or stone coffee table sits in the foreground, crowded with high-end art books, candles, and intricate silver trinkets.

The mansion also has a magnificent, ornate classical marble mantelpiece that anchors another wing of the reception space. The fireplace features detailed carvings and houses a traditional brass and black iron fire grate. The mantel itself serves as a gallery shelf, hosting a symmetrical collection of light-toned statuettes, ivory-coloured figurative sculptures, and distinct animal art pieces, including prominent elephant head mouldings.

The cricket heritage corridor

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A video shared on Instagram by Humans of Bombay unveils a deeper look into the hallways and transition spaces of the mansion. The home has a wide, multi-level staircase illuminated by a massive, glass-enclosed, cylindrical iron chandelier hanging through the central well. The walls along the corridors feature wood panelling and clean white mouldings.

A dedicated hallway functions as a museum of Indian cricket history. Mounted in custom glass cases along the walls are historic cricket bats — including one bearing Lalit's own caricature as the 'IPL founder' — and a framed golden helmet commemorating the league's inception. The video also reveals a private fitness studio equipped with a stationary bike and treadmills. The walls of this space are adorned with framed cricket jerseys from various IPL franchises.

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Whether pacing through corridors lined with signed cricket bats or speaking from a plush velvet couch beneath towering modern art, Lalit Modi’s London home remains a core symbol of his ongoing narrative. It is a space where the high-stakes politics of Indian sports management collide with the quiet luxury of British high society even while Lalit may be physically removed from the subcontinental cricket boardrooms.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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