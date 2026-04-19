Inside Malaika Arora's 'magical' Rajasthan holiday at a 17th-century heritage hotel owned by Jodhpur royal family

In an era of fast-paced travel, Malaika Arora is making a case for the ‘slow life’. The former VJ and reality TV judge took to Instagram on April 18 to share a glimpse into her recent getaway at Rawla Narlai, a 17th-century heritage hotel tucked away in the heart of Rajasthan’s Pali district. Also read | Step inside 17th century royal property in Rajasthan with unforgettable step-well that’s hundreds of years old. Watch

Malaika Arora's stay at Rawla Narlai highlighted its blend of heritage and luxury, (Instagram/ Malaika Arora)

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Describing the experience as ‘stepping into a hidden world’, Malaika admitted she initially considered ‘gatekeeping’ the location before deciding the ‘magic’ was too special not to share. She wrote in her caption, “Rawla Narlai felt like stepping into a hidden world in the Aravalli hills… thank you for creating something so magical and personal."

Malaika Arora's royal escape

Originally opened as a boutique retreat in 1996 by Rani Usha Devi and the late Maharaj Swaroop Singh, Rawla Narlai is owned by the royal family of Jodhpur. The property serves as a bridge between Rajasthan’s storied past and modern luxury, boasting 30 uniquely designed rooms and suites.

Arora checked into the property’s crown jewel: the Narlai Suite. Spanning a massive 2,000 sq ft, the suite offers a blend of regal architecture and contemporary comfort, providing the ultimate sanctuary for a high-profile escape.

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{{^usCountry}} Curated experiences: from leopards to lanterns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curated experiences: from leopards to lanterns {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Malaika’s itinerary highlighted the property’s reputation for ‘meaningful travel’. Her stay wasn't just about relaxation; it was an immersive dive into the rugged beauty of the Aravalli Hills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malaika’s itinerary highlighted the property’s reputation for ‘meaningful travel’. Her stay wasn't just about relaxation; it was an immersive dive into the rugged beauty of the Aravalli Hills. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Leopard safaris: Guided by expert naturalists, she explored the 850-million-year-old granite formations to witness the region's elusive big cats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Leopard safaris: Guided by expert naturalists, she explored the 850-million-year-old granite formations to witness the region's elusive big cats. {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ The signature stepwell dinner: Perhaps the most iconic moment of her trip was a five-course Rajasthani feast at an 11th-century stepwell. The venue requires four men and four hours to illuminate with hundreds of flickering candles, creating a backdrop of local folk music under the stars.

⦿ Hilltop breakfasts: Her mornings began with a ‘sunrise breakfast’ perched atop a hillock, offering panoramic views of the ancient landscape.

"Some places don’t just host you, they unfold like a story," Malaika shared in her caption. “From the unforgettable stepwell dinner... to the early morning leopard safari... every experience felt beautifully curated,” she added.

Wellness and gastronomy

The retreat’s focus on holistic well-being will resonate with the wellness and fitness enthusiast. Between heritage walks and lakeside high teas, Malaika indulged in rejuvenating spa therapies and alfresco lunches set beneath the shade of an ancient banyan tree. She specifically praised the ‘exceptional’ food and the ‘effortless’ hospitality provided by her dedicated butler and the local staff.

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As travellers increasingly seek out hidden gems over crowded tourist hubs, Malaika’s endorsement highlights Rawla Narlai as one of India’s most distinctive and soulful luxury escapes.

⦿ Location: Narlai Village, Pali district, Rajasthan

⦿ Access: 2.5-hour drive from Jodhpur or Udaipur airports

⦿ Accommodation: 30 rooms/suites (Malaika stayed in the Narlai Suite)

⦿ Best for: Heritage lovers, wildlife enthusiasts, and slow luxury

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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