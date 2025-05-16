Step inside Mona Singh's cool new Mumbai restaurant with bold red and green decor that has a vintage yet modern vibe

Actor Mona Singh's very first restaurant, Kona Kona, is an all-day bar that’s a love letter to regional Indian flavours. Located in Mumbai's Andheri West, the restaurant-cum-bar not just offers Indian food with a fusion twist, but is filled with design inspiration thanks to its striking colours and interiors. Also read | Step inside Yuvraj Singh’s 1st ever restaurant: It is grand, charming and right in the heart of Gurugram Mona Singh's restaurant-cum-bar is a place where bold contrasts — green and red, vintage and modern, cosy and dramatic—create a haven that’s as inviting as it is unforgettable. (Instagram/ Kona Kona)

A place of bold contrasts — green and red

Shades of jade and emerald green as well as scarlet and crimson red take centre stage, seamlessly blending relaxation with style at Mona's new joint. The inviting yet moody ambience blends bold colours and eclectic charm.

As you step inside, the rich green walls envelop the space, their deep emerald hue casting a serene glow. The soft lighting creates an intimate vibe that feels both sophisticated and lived-in.

Vintage yet modern, cosy and dramatic

A striking cluster of red pendant lamps dangles from the ceiling. The lamps vary in size and shape and are arranged in an artful tangle that draw the eye upward and help accentuate the room’s moody undertones.

The seating – plush red sofas and matching upholstered chairs – add to the space's vintage glamour. While the red furniture and lighting contrast vividly with the green walls, vintage car paintings in nostalgic hues adorn the walls, adding a playful nod to a bygone era and infusing the space with more charm and character.

Nostalgic vibe and a striking bar

At the heart of Kona Kona is the bar, which commands attention with its glossy green tiles that shimmer under the yellow lights. Behind it, a striking red wall serves as a fiery backdrop, and an artful installation of glassware — wine glasses, tumblers, and flutes — hangs upside-down from a custom rack. The bar itself is stocked with colourful bottles.

Perfectly describing the space, the caption of a May 9 Instagram post by Kona Kona, showcasing the interiors, read, “You know that feeling when you walk into a place and it just feels right? That’s what we wanted to build with Kona Kona. Nothing too shiny, nothing too serious—just a space that feels lived-in, easy, and full of heart. The kind of place where you can sink into a corner, lose track of time, and feel like you’ve been coming here for years (even if it’s your first visit). Every bit of this space was built by us—with love, instinct, and a little help from our moods.”