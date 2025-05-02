Step inside Yuvraj Singh’s 1st ever restaurant: It is grand, charming and right in the heart of Gurugram

Yuvraj Singh gave a glimpse inside his new restaurant, Koca (Kitchen Of Celebratory Arts), in an April 20 video shared on Curly Tales' YouTube channel. Located on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, Koca is Yuvraj Singh's first-ever restaurant and opened on April 12. The former cricketer has shared that the menu of his newly-opened restaurant was thoughtfully curated to reflect his personal taste. Also read | Step inside Yuvraj Singh's Goa bungalow perched up on a picturesque hill with the most stunning view, serene vibe: Pics Yuvraj Singh's Koca is a quant oasis situated in Gurugram. (Instagram/ Koca)

Inside videos shared on Koca's Instagram page give a peek into the restaurant's intimate and inviting atmosphere. Nestled in a vibrant locale, the restaurant exudes charm and sophistication, blending modern elegance with a warm, inviting ambience.

Yuvraj's restaurant offers a perfect blend of nature, luxury, and comfort. Take a look:

Lively yet relaxed vibe

As you step inside, elegant lighting sets the tone — soft, ambient chandeliers and sleek pendant lights cast a golden glow, creating an intimate yet refined atmosphere. The lighting is carefully curated, with dimmable fixtures that adapt to the time of day, ensuring a cosy vibe for evening dinners and a bright, airy feel during lunch.

Skylights add to the aesthetics

The massive skylight windows are a standout feature, flooding the space with natural light during the day. These expansive glass panels offer panoramic views of the sky, allowing diners to bask in the warmth of sunlight or gaze at twinkling stars during evening meals. The sunroofs create an open, breezy environment, seamlessly blending indoor comfort with an outdoor essence.

Lit-up bar adds to the attraction

The lit-up indoor bar is another focal point. It is adorned with sleek and backlit shelves and countertops showcasing an array of premium spirits. Soft LED strips illuminate the bar, creating a warm glow.

Lush greenery creates a calming vibe throughout the restaurant, with hanging plants and potted plants of all sizes tucked into corners, creating a serene, garden-like oasis that feels both refreshing and tranquil.

Cosy seating options

The cosy seating features plush, upholstered chairs and cushioned booths in earthy tones like sage green, terracotta, and cream. Tables are spaced thoughtfully to ensure privacy, with some nestled near the plants for a secluded feel and others positioned under the sunroofs for a brighter experience.

The outdoor seating area is just as enchanting and perfect for for those who prefer outdoor dining. Set on a spacious patio, it features cushioned sofas and small table lamps for evening drinks under the stars.