Inside the royal life of Princess of Monaco, a former Olympian: Mom of two and daughter-in-law of Grace Kelly

For Princess Charlene of Monaco, running a royal household takes the same focus as training for the Olympics. In a rare interview, the former South African Olympic swimmer reflected on life as consort to Prince Albert II of Monaco, sharing how her background in elite sports helps her handle official duties, raise her 11-year-old twins, and navigate the spotlight. Also read | Inside Jaipur royal family's Teej celebrations at City Palace: Padmanabh Singh, Gauravi Kumari perform rituals

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“As an athlete, I have learned to be disciplined and to tackle one thing after the other,” Princess Charlene shared in an August 17 interview with Hello!’s Spanish sister publication hola! “My obligations set the framework of my daily life, and it is with great pleasure that I serve the Principality of Monaco in this regard," she added.

Monaco, the world’s second-smallest independent state, packs about 38,000 residents into 2.08 square kilometers of French Riviera coastline famous for luxury yachts, billionaires and Formula 1.

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Her life: then and now

{{^usCountry}} Born Charlene Wittstock in Bulawayo, Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), in 1978, she moved to South Africa as a child. She became a world-class swimmer, representing South Africa at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, where her team finished fifth in the 4x100-meter medley relay. Also read | Indian royal family gives tour of its massive 500-acre palace in Vadodara: Roughly 4 times the size of Buckingham Palace {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born Charlene Wittstock in Bulawayo, Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), in 1978, she moved to South Africa as a child. She became a world-class swimmer, representing South Africa at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, where her team finished fifth in the 4x100-meter medley relay. Also read | Indian royal family gives tour of its massive 500-acre palace in Vadodara: Roughly 4 times the size of Buckingham Palace {{/usCountry}}

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Her athletic career led her straight to her future role: she met Prince Albert II at a swimming competition in Monaco in 2000. The two married a decade later in a high-profile ceremony on July 1 and 2, 2011. She gave birth to their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on December 10, 2014.

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‘We enjoy joint activities, especially outdoors’

The transition from competitive athlete to European royalty brought a sharp shift in Princess Charlene's lifestyle. Monaco’s Grimaldi dynasty — famously shaped by Prince Albert’s mother, Princess Grace — demands continuous public appearances, diplomatic obligations, and charity work. Also read | Indian princess shares how she keeps her family's royal money alive: 'Money was never unlimited'

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Despite her busy royal calendar, Princess Charlene shared that she prioritises her family time with her 11-year-old twins. “I always make sure that I have enough time to look after Jacques and Gabriella so they can develop and feel at home,” she said, adding, “We enjoy joint activities, especially outdoors, so that I can connect them with the Mediterranean environment and its fantastic nature.”

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Leading Monaco’s Olympic effort

Princess Charlene also brings her sports experience to her role as the vice president of the Monegasque Olympic Committee, working alongside Prince Albert II, who competed in five Winter Olympics in bobsledding. Also read | Kate Middleton, Prince William get massive Royal power from King Charles in fresh snub to Prince Harry; What is it?

She shared, “Taking on the role is both an honour and a responsibility. As a former Olympic athlete, I bring a personal understanding of the demands, pressures and expectations that come with high-level competition. This perspective allows me to engage closely with athletes, to listen to their needs, and to contribute in a meaningful way.”

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For Princess Charlene, the mindset she built in the swimming lane remains her guiding principle inside the palace. “Sports require resilience, humility and solidarity… to be a team player, to respect others and to compete in a peaceful way,” she reflected.