Video shows how 'billionaires arrived in style for F1 weekend in Monaco': How many superyachts can you count?

Everyone from supermodel Naomi Campbell and singer Dua Lipa to actors Sofia Vergara and Patrick Dempsey and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancé Lauren Sánchez were in Monaco for the 2025 Grand Prix between May 22-25. The Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix attracts a glamorous crowd, including billionaires who often arrive in style, utilising luxury transportation. Also read | Huma Qureshi’s birthday bash got you dreaming of Monaco? Check out these must-visit spots Monaco's F1 weekend also featured stunning yachts and superyachts. (Instagram/ Colin Chester Faas and user992gt3rs)

Now, a video of luxury yachts and superyachts arriving at the 'bay just outside Monaco' is grabbing attention on social media. Take a look:

Reactions on social media

The F1 Monaco Grand Prix is known for its upscale atmosphere and attracts celebrities and influential figures, many of whom are super wealthy. However, a video is doing the rounds of social media showcasing how Port Hercule’s superyachts stole the show alongside Formula 1’s roaring cars.

Alongside the video he posted on Instagram on May 22, Instagram user Colin Chester Faas wrote, “Pov (Point of view): how billionaires are gathering for the F1 weekend in Monaco.” His caption read, “How much (Euro sign) you think is lying here in this bay just outside Monaco? F1 weekend is only about to begin and the billionaires are already gathering in style.”

A comment on his post read, “The ocean is the best parking spot during F1.” Someone also commented, “Me not using straws and saving those fuel by driving in economy mode and watching this.” Another comment read, “And the very same people will preach about climate change.”

A comment also read, “For billionaires the F stand for Flex in F1.” Someone also joked, “Meanwhile you can't afford an extra packet of bread and eggs.” Another Instagram user shared a similar video and wrote, “There will always be someone richer than you in Monaco .”

Where luxury and speed collide

The video of countless yachts and superyachts in Monaco prove the Grand Prix is not just a race, it’s the pinnacle of Riviera glamour. Beyond the race, the F 1 weekend is a social spectacle — think champagne-soaked parties, Michelin-starred pop-ups, and VIP afterparties.

Hosting A-listers, F1 stars, and global tycoons, these floating palaces moored trackside, offering prime views of the iconic street circuit — think Tabac Corner, or the Nouvelle Chicane — while serving as exclusive hubs for the elite. These yachts redefine opulence with helipads, jacuzzis, and gourmet dining by private chefs.