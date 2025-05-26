Monaco reveals the ugly side of F1

If the Monaco Grand Prix been conceived today, it would never have fit the international automobile federation’s (FIA) mandatory requirements to host a Formula 1 race. The FIA is unlikely to keep the two-stop rule for Monaco, but it also needs to come up with a different idea to make the spectacle more exciting. (REUTERS)

Neither does it adhere to the mandated 305km minimum race distance, nor does it touch speeds in excess of 300kph. Overtaking is next to impossible due to the narrow streets which also makes it one of the most dangerous races because of almost negligible run-off areas.

But Monaco is not just any other race. It is the crown jewel of Formula 1, lapped in history, tradition and prestige, drawing the who’s who from all spheres of life, making it the centre of glamour on that given Sunday.

It is also a real test of driver skill with only the finest excelling on the twisty, demanding and ruthless streets of Monte Carlo where even a small error ends the race.

It is the ultimate test too for a racer as it is perhaps the only circuit where the driver’s skill outweighs the horsepower of the car compared to any other circuits. Only the true greats have succeeded in the principality multiple times with late Ayrton Senna being the most successful with six wins.

Though overtaking has always been tough, it has become next to impossible in recent years, given the size of the modern F1 cars which are 5.7m long in length and almost 2m wide.

To spice things up this season, FIA mandated two pit stops for Monaco, especially to avoid a repeat of last year when a reg flag eliminated the need for pit stops, helping many drivers gain positions without overtaking on track which led to a lot of criticism.

But history has proven one thing that no matter what the FIA does, teams, with brilliant engineers and tacticians in the garages, always manage to find grey areas to exploit. The same happened on Sunday.

The two-stop regulation backfired as let alone experts but even the drivers and teams, who themselves manipulated the rule, were critical of what happened in the Grand Prix.

For example, knowing that overtaking was next to impossible, Williams driver Carlos Sainz drastically slowed down his pace, backed the pack up to allow teammate Alex Albon to make two pit stops and still come out ahead of him. In return, Albon allowed Sainz to overtake him, make his two mandatory stops and come out ahead of the trail of cars. As a result, both Williams cars were able to finish in the points.

“This isn’t how I like to go racing but that’s what the rules have created,” Williams boss James Vowles told Sky Sports F1 during the race.

Mercedes’ George Russell was so frustrated behind Albon that he decided to cut a chicane and overtake the Williams, ready to accept a penalty (eventually a drive through the pits) rather than sit behind, unable to overtake.

Albon told Sky Sports that “we put a bad show for everyone”. “It’s just taking advantage of the track, and the size of the cars. Apologies to everyone who watched that because that wasn’t very good. We didn’t want to do it and we didn’t plan to do it,” said the Thai.

To bury the hatchet, Albon took Russell for dinner after blocking him for the entire race.

Red Bull too exploited the rule. Having made his first stop early, reigning world champion Max Verstappen led the race till the penultimate lap despite starting fourth, in the hope of a safety car or a red flag – very common on street races – before finally yielding the lead to pole-sitter Lando Norris, who won McLaren’s first race in Monaco since 2008.

“You can’t race here. It doesn’t matter what you do. One stop, 10 stops. Even at the end, I was in the lead, my tyres were completely gone and you still can’t pass. Nowadays with an F1 car, you can just pass an F2 car around here,” joked the four-time champion.

Given the feedback, the FIA is unlikely to keep the two-stop rule for Monaco, but it also needs to come up with a different idea to make the spectacle more exciting. Because as of today, qualifying more or less settles the race on Saturday rather than on Sunday.