Inside Soraia Bombay designed by Gauri Khan: How expensive is a vegetarian meal here? It will cost you 5,180 for...

Nestled within the lush, historic grounds of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Soraia Bombay is the latest interior design marvel by Gauri Khan, interior designer and actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife. The Indian–European restaurant, which positions itself as an oasis of slow luxury, offers a sensory journey that blends high-concept architecture with an intimate, nature-inspired atmosphere. Also read | Step inside Nita Ambani’s Arts Café at NMACC, featuring cosy interiors, and discover their 4 ‘best-est’ veg dishes

Anisha Dixit's visit to Soraia Bombay revealed a luxurious dining experience. The Gauri Khan-designed restaurant showcases high-concept architecture and offers a unique menu. (Instagram/ Anisha Dixit and Soraia Bombay)

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Content creator Anisha Dixit visited Soraia Bombay to put the designer dining experience to the test, documenting everything from the avant-garde decor to the final bill for a solo vegetarian lunch in an April 12 Instagram video.

The design and decor by Gauri Khan

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{{^usCountry}} Gauri Khan’s vision for Soraia centres on quiet refinement. The design transitions seamlessly between a breezy outdoor courtyard and a sophisticated indoor dining room, tied together by a consistent palette of muted golds and earthy tones. The most striking feature is a series of white, sculptural pillars that branch out across the ceiling like abstract trees. This 'indoor forest' creates a dramatic canopy over the diners, blurring the lines between the racecourse's greenery and the interior space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gauri Khan’s vision for Soraia centres on quiet refinement. The design transitions seamlessly between a breezy outdoor courtyard and a sophisticated indoor dining room, tied together by a consistent palette of muted golds and earthy tones. The most striking feature is a series of white, sculptural pillars that branch out across the ceiling like abstract trees. This 'indoor forest' creates a dramatic canopy over the diners, blurring the lines between the racecourse's greenery and the interior space. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The furniture leans heavily into layered comfort, featuring velvet upholstery, woven fabrics, and deep-tufted leather sofas. Warmth is provided by oversized woven pendant lamps and a magnificent multi-tiered crystal chandelier that serves as a focal point in the main dining area. On the tables, minimalist brass lamps create islands of warmth for a more intimate feel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The furniture leans heavily into layered comfort, featuring velvet upholstery, woven fabrics, and deep-tufted leather sofas. Warmth is provided by oversized woven pendant lamps and a magnificent multi-tiered crystal chandelier that serves as a focal point in the main dining area. On the tables, minimalist brass lamps create islands of warmth for a more intimate feel. {{/usCountry}}

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The exterior features a classic Mediterranean-inspired courtyard with monochromatic tiled flooring, white scalloped umbrellas, and a central multi-tiered stone fountain. A glass-enclosed conservatory section allows guests to enjoy the racecourse's natural light while remaining in a climate-controlled environment.

The menu: a vegetarian review

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In the video she posted, Anisha Dixit sampled four of the restaurant's signature vegetarian dishes and one mocktail. The content creator highlighted that the vegetarian selection at Soraia Bombay is as much a theatrical performance as it is a meal, with many dishes featuring immersive tableside service.

Highlights from the review comprised 'Alexia No. 3', a refreshing mocktail of sober gin and celery that only faltered with an unusual parmesan crisp garnish, as per Anisha, and the 'Shisho Chaat', which reimagined street food staples through a royal presentation.

For the main course, the 'Fungi White Pide' stood out for its unique serving style — Anisha uses scissors to cut the boat-shaped mushroom pizza — while the 'Spicy Merry Spaghetti' offered an intense heat that is balanced only by a creamy crown of burrata. The culinary experience reached its peak with 'Cocoa and Sin', a dark chocolate mousse finished with a flourish of frozen rose petals crumbled over the dish like edible confetti.

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The total cost for ‘vegetarian lunch’

The final tab: for a total of five items (four dishes and one mocktail), Anisha's bill came to ₹5,180. This brings the average cost per item to approximately ₹1,036, positioning Soraia Bombay firmly in the upscale fine-casual bracket of Mumbai’s competitive culinary scene.

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Anisha noted that the luxury experience at Mahalaxmi comes with a premium price point reflecting its location and celebrity pedigree, and said, “When Gauri Khan designs a place, you already know the bill won't be basic.”

So, for those seeking slow luxury and a chance to dine within a Gauri Khan-designed masterpiece, Soraia Bombay delivers a theatrical, albeit expensive, afternoon.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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