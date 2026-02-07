Step inside Anil Agarwal's London mansion: At '4th richest NRI's home even the banquet hall turns into swimming pool'

Despite its prime London location, the house prominently features Indian elements, including a dedicated space for daily prayer. Due to the home's multi-story layout, it also features a custom-designed glass elevator that provides easy access between the entertaining levels and the private quarters. However, two of the most talked-about features are the high-tech banquet hall and the light-filled conservatory.

The tour reveals a home that is part high-tech marvel, part spiritual sanctuary, and entirely reflective of a man who bridged the gap between a childhood in Bihar and a seat at the table of global industry. The interior of Anil Agarwal 's home is characterised by a 'quiet luxury' aesthetic that balances traditional British architecture with Indian touches.

Anil Agarwal, billionaire and founder of Vedanta Resources, lives in a posh home in Mayfair that serves as a central hub for his family and reflects a blend of high-end London luxury with deep-rooted Indian values. In a February 6 video shared on Curly Tales' YouTube channel, the businessman, ranked as the 'fourth- richest NRI or non-resident Indian in the world, gave a tour of his opulent home.

A ballroom that swims Perhaps the most impressive engineering feat in the house is the subterranean banquet hall that doubles as a luxury swimming pool – Anil Agarwal described it as the 'banquet hall that turns into swimming pool'.

The massive room uses a moving floor system (often called a hidden pool). At the touch of a button, the solid marble floor of the banquet hall slowly sinks into the ground. As the floor descends, water from a reservoir below rises to fill the space. In some minutes, the formal ballroom is completely transformed into a deep, functional swimming pool.

The design maximises space in space-constrained central London: it allows the Agarwal family to host large gatherings, such as the bhajans or business dinners, and then revert the space to a wellness suite for private use.

The stunning conservatory The conservatory serves as a bridge between the historic British architecture of the home and Anil Agarwal's preference for nature and light. It is a grand, glass-enclosed space featuring soaring ceilings and intricate ironwork, typical of high-end Victorian or Georgian renovations in Mayfair.

It is designed to feel like an outdoor garden regardless of London's weather. It is filled with exotic plants and serves as a primary area for morning tea and informal family meetings. Because of its natural light and peaceful ambience, it is often used for spiritual reflection and as a backdrop for the various cultural events the family hosts to promote Indian traditions.