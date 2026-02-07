Step inside Anil Agarwal's London mansion: At '4th richest NRI's home even the banquet hall turns into swimming pool'
Anil Agarwal's extravagant London home is situated in Mayfair, one of the most expensive and prestigious neighbourhoods in the world. Here's a virtual tour.
Anil Agarwal, billionaire and founder of Vedanta Resources, lives in a posh home in Mayfair that serves as a central hub for his family and reflects a blend of high-end London luxury with deep-rooted Indian values. In a February 6 video shared on Curly Tales' YouTube channel, the businessman, ranked as the 'fourth-richest NRI or non-resident Indian in the world, gave a tour of his opulent home. Also read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world
Inside Anil Agarwal's London home
The tour reveals a home that is part high-tech marvel, part spiritual sanctuary, and entirely reflective of a man who bridged the gap between a childhood in Bihar and a seat at the table of global industry. The interior of Anil Agarwal's home is characterised by a 'quiet luxury' aesthetic that balances traditional British architecture with Indian touches.
Despite its prime London location, the house prominently features Indian elements, including a dedicated space for daily prayer. Due to the home's multi-story layout, it also features a custom-designed glass elevator that provides easy access between the entertaining levels and the private quarters. However, two of the most talked-about features are the high-tech banquet hall and the light-filled conservatory.
A ballroom that swims
Perhaps the most impressive engineering feat in the house is the subterranean banquet hall that doubles as a luxury swimming pool – Anil Agarwal described it as the 'banquet hall that turns into swimming pool'.
The massive room uses a moving floor system (often called a hidden pool). At the touch of a button, the solid marble floor of the banquet hall slowly sinks into the ground. As the floor descends, water from a reservoir below rises to fill the space. In some minutes, the formal ballroom is completely transformed into a deep, functional swimming pool.
The design maximises space in space-constrained central London: it allows the Agarwal family to host large gatherings, such as the bhajans or business dinners, and then revert the space to a wellness suite for private use.
The stunning conservatory
The conservatory serves as a bridge between the historic British architecture of the home and Anil Agarwal's preference for nature and light. It is a grand, glass-enclosed space featuring soaring ceilings and intricate ironwork, typical of high-end Victorian or Georgian renovations in Mayfair.
It is designed to feel like an outdoor garden regardless of London's weather. It is filled with exotic plants and serves as a primary area for morning tea and informal family meetings. Because of its natural light and peaceful ambience, it is often used for spiritual reflection and as a backdrop for the various cultural events the family hosts to promote Indian traditions.
