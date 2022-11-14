Interior decor tips: Commercial design trends that will change the face of 2023

What 2022 taught interior designers and firms alike was that the briefs of commercial spaces had to change and how with the Covid-19 pandemic that had set in, one had to evolve and adapt. While different models of work were adopted by various firms such as work-from-home, hybrid work models and so forth, companies also wanted their employees to come back to their workspaces but had to ensure their safety and well-being.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the year 2023 on the horizon, it will be a year where interior designers can experiment with their takes on new design models and take the trends a step further. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kunal Sharma, Founder and CEO of Flipspaces, revealed, “Irrespective of the scale at which they operate, businesses are implementing modern design techniques to give an aesthetic look to their offices. Modern commercial designs are also in sync with the latest tech trends across industries to create a conducive work environment.”

According to him, following are some of the major design trends in commercial offices to look out for in 2023:

1. Sustainable Designs - The Covid crisis made the world aware of how nature has the power to turn the tables and overpower humans overnight. Companies worldwide are consciously going eco-friendly by making efforts to save the environment. These efforts are visible in commercial interior designs as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Open Layouts - Lately, open floor plans have become increasingly popular in commercial office designs. These open layouts eliminate physical barriers such as walls, cubicles, and cabins between employees, allowing them to interact with each other directly. Organisations are opting for open layouts as it enhances creativity and collaboration. They prevent employees from working in confined areas and facilitate smooth communication within and across departments. Another major reason why open layouts are likely to get more popular in 2023 is that they are highly cost-effective. Such commercial designs eliminate the cost of setting up walls and cubicles for employees throughout the office premises.

3. Staying Close To Nature With Biophilic Designs - As discussed earlier, companies are taking a step towards becoming more eco-friendly and conscious of how natural resources are used. A significant outcome of this is the use of biophilic designs in offices. Many companies have been using such designs for quite some time, and many more are likely to follow the lead in 2023. Biophilic designs allow you to include natural elements in your commercial designs, bringing you a step closer to mother nature. Right from installing potted plants

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Replacements For Traditional Desks And Chairs - Modern workspaces are no longer limited to traditional desks and chairs fitted in an orderly fashion. Organisations in 2023, we will likely see more replacements for traditional desks and chairs, such as couches, bean bags, breakout areas, lounges, and more. Employees today dislike sticking to a single place while getting their work done. Spending a couple of years working from the comfort of their homes has made them seek comfortable seating areas where they can let their creative juices flow.

5. Dedicated Booths For More Privacy - Now that employees are back to on-premise work and open floor plans are getting increasingly popular, there are situations where workers need privacy. Companies are therefore installing dedicated booths or pods for their employees to work in peace, leaving all distractions outside. These booths can be used for attending Zoom meetings, working quietly on projects that demand high concentration or simply meditating and spending some time with oneself amid hectic work hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bringing his expertise to the same, Shrikant Pandey, Managing Director at Indiamanthan Publications, said, “Covid-19 forced flexible work arrangements on nearly everyone, and the consequences have been felt far and wide. Nowadays, millennials are more likely to be engaged and fulfilled in their work than in previous generations.” He insisted that the popularity of open layouts in companies today may be due to:

1. Collaborative workspaces in hybrid workplaces - There was a time when jobs were firmly rooted in office buildings. With the hybrid work model, workers want more purpose and productivity from their office time. Hybrid models combine in-office and remote work. Professionals realized the benefits of remote work and knew it would have to remain in some form.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Energy efficiency: Making the office more sustainable - A growing number of employees expect businesses to reduce their carbon footprint. Companies can achieve this by choosing energy-efficient water coolers, vending machines, and printers. The reduction of greenhouse gases has a positive impact on our planet.

Several other strategies can be used by companies to have a sustainable impact, including:

a) Furniture made from upcycled materials

b) Recyclable materials

c) The use of LED lighting

d) Paperless policies

e) Coffee cups and plates that can be reused

3. A sense of comfort in nature - The number of plants you have can never be enough. Besides purifying the air, they're bright, boost your mood and productivity, and they're much more attractive than plain white walls. An office with living biophilic walls combines art with nature, creating a pleasant and comforting atmosphere.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. The key is to have options - The open space design offers versatility and productivity. You shouldn't limit your employees to only their desks through zoom booths, phone booths, open plan desks, neurodiverse spaces, comfy sofa workspaces, etc. Currently, desks aren't the only place where people want to work, so variety is key!

These are some of the top commercial office design trends you should watch in 2023. 2023 is going to be the year where a lot of experiments are likely to be made in the commercial design space to push the envelope and convey the essence of brands around the world. Make sure you are equipped to embrace the new year by incorporating the new office design trends for your workspace in the best way possible!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}