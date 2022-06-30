Interior decor tips: Here's how colour blocking is becoming a popular trend in commercial design

Colour blocking is an activity primarily associated with fashion that came into prominence in the ‘60s, however over time it has oozed into the realm of commercial interior designing. In a nutshell, colour blocking is all about using colours the right way to add to the beauty and aesthetic appeal of a person or a place and with colour blocking, commercial interior designers have borrowed one of the most alluring trends for increasing the appeal of the office spaces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Colours are currently used much more expressively, regardless of traditional colour harmonies and rules and by using a variety of "loud, "bright" and "unrelated" colours on clothing, furniture, interior, exterior, ceremonial and other designs, artists and designers appear to be breaching colour limits more than ever. Others refer to this activity as colour blogging while many refer to it as colour blocking and due to its relative popularity, we use the term "colour blocking."

Many interior designers are going for colour blocking as a way to create stunning interior spaces - they are experimenting with colour blocking that can be visually soothing and comfortable. Colour blocking is a key trend in the world of interior design and offers a variety of conceivable combinations, from opposing hues to abstract shapes and in addition to radiating warmth and joy, a room decorated in bright colours and geometric patterns also brings order and structure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2022, millennial and Gen-Z employees were not enthusiastic to work in offices having dull interiors and that is where innovative colour blocking while designing commercial interiors come handy as they assist you with vibrant themes that positively influence the engagement of employees working in the company, which is a must in the new normal. Just like a logo, tagline and other branding elements, colour blocking allows one to give a unique visual character to the brand whose commercial interiors you are working on.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kunal Sharma, Founder and CEO of Flipspaces, elaborated, “By using colours that are in sync with the personality of the brand increases its recall value and extends its presence in a spatial form. Above all in the case of designing commercial spaces that are visited frequently by customers and clients, using the right theme and colours enhances brand association. With the current scenario in commercial offices where online meetings are the norm, it can also be used as a brilliant subtle colour for your video conferencing backgrounds and break out zones. While adopting colour blocking for commercial spaces, it is prudent to use complementary colours that aren’t too loud, unless the client particularly asks for it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He suggested, “Right from pairing dark blue chairs with white tables to pairing earthy brown floorboards with peach walls, colour blocking can be used to give a definite look and feel to your workplace. The walls may take up the most space in a room, so it is key to ensure you take the entire space into consideration and use colour blocking on the floor , furniture, lights, & ceilings etc, without overdoing it. Staying subtle and minimal in your approach while designing commercial interiors also totally spruces up the overall appeal of the space.”

According to Nihal Kalra, CEO and Co-Founder of The Décor Kart, “To give a room structure, geometric shapes and a range of colours can be used in interior design. At the head of the bedroom, a turquoise arch with a yellow circle on top provides an excellent backdrop for the piece of furniture. Pastel colours are another well-liked option with strong hues. A trendy overall appearance is achieved by finding a balanced blend of various colours and shapes. Because of this, the adage "less is more" also holds true for colour blocking.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}