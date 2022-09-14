Interior decor tips on elevating the bathroom from a service facility to a luxurious space

Bathrooms provide us with isolated relaxation and ‘me’ time—rendering the space as a landscape for privacy in this highly intrusive world and today, bathroom designs extend beyond their original functions, working on all the senses and becoming a seamless extension of the spaces they are attached to. They are accompanied by features like music systems, colour therapy and aromatherapy, as well as luxurious fittings in gold, bronze and the most exotic stones.

A focus on wellness is also being witnessed—additions in the shape of steam and sauna rooms are more common than ever before with all these animate bathrooms, turning them into ‘bathscapes’ of relaxation. In addition, in-residence spa spaces integrated with bathrooms enable users to slow down hence, today users are spending more time in en-suite bathrooms than in the bedroom.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Natasha N Kochhar, Principal Architect and Designer at LTDF Architecture + ID, shared, “Powder rooms are also being designed on similar concepts of luxury, themed to create ‘wow’ factors for guests, which are experienced in privacy without any external interruptions. The love of the loo drives us to create an oasis of self-care, relaxation and indulgence. Bathscapes of the appropriate fixtures are designed to suit aesthetics and budgets as much as functions. Moreover, the scale of expenditure on bathrooms (or wellness spaces) in a home today is almost 25 percent of the personal spaces in a luxury home and about 10-15 percent of the entire spend on interiors.”

Echoing that a bathroom or as we call it – the bath suite – is a place of contemplation, Sarabjit Singh, Founder and Architectural Designer of Villa Ortiga, asserted that the space's quality and style directly reflect an individual's taste and lifestyle. He said, “These include minute nuances like material selection and the sanitary fittings that may make or break the show. However, one cannot overlook important aspects such as maintenance, longevity and functionality. It should also be equipped with necessary storage like cabinets and shelves for toiletries. Luxurious spaces are all about layering the interiors with decorative accessories and the right lighting. One can add glamour through elements such as large mirrors with ornate frames, spot and concealed lighting that imbibe a cosy vibe, along with bath mats and towels for comfort.”

According to Neelam Das, Team Lead at Studio Lotus, bathrooms are an integral part of our daily routine and therefore they should be designed to exude a sacred, ritualistic and timeless quality. She advised, “Of course, bathrooms are also inherently functional spaces but a focus on aesthetics and attention to detail can create a big difference for a homeowner. Bathrooms are an extension of design schemes, giving us additional room to play with the concept and experiment with textures and materials. This ensures that a consistent design language runs through every part and results in distinct bathroom designs.”

Talking about introducing movement and versatility in your bathroom design, Rahul Mistri, Principal Designer at Open Atelier Mumbai, said, “The space designated for bathrooms has always been versatile in rural and urban homes. Conventionally, the bathroom is a private area for self-care and cleansing. The bathroom may be contemporary, but it holds the potential to appear more vivid and versatile-often extended to accommodate informal functions like a washing area, utility space, home or pet storage, or dressing room. When designing for areas that require a preference-based design layout per the user, the outcome may be warm spaces that mix the functions of a fluidic orientation and circulation with an introduction to more versatile elements.” He recommended:

1. Incorporating greens - Catering to the hustle of modern lifestyles, bathrooms spaces offer an opportunity to derive serene spa-like spaces for the habitants. Incorporating planters, shrubberies and pots with relevant species of plants can truly bring a sense of nature with in the private spaces. A variety of details such as border plantations, large pots and greens boxed inside glass partitions can be opted for that result in unique and austere spatial experience.

2. Thoughtful design elements - Adaptability entails planning for the future and foreseeing the family's requirements. The bathroom is the starting point for adaptation for all age groups in a family. For example, the inclusion of sustainable practices in terms of green spaces and using sensor-based fixtures and online geysers that consume 50% less water than usual can go a long way in preserving nature. Additionally, developing sleek visuals with the help of modern finishes is an alternative to upgrading conventional setups into an ultra-modern bathroom.

3. Seamless elevations - A modern touch is added using vertical shelves instead of vanity drawers or cabinets. As a result, the user may grab towels, a hair dryer, and amenities. It also keeps the bathroom counters free of clutter. Recessed lighting in place of archaic lighting fixtures gives the space a cleaner, more modern appearance. When placed correctly, it provides adequate illumination for any activity in front of the bathroom mirror. Bathrooms have evolved in style, material selection, colours and much more. Customisation is key in curating a space that will act as your private sanctuary. Relatively, simple changes can give a modern upgrade that has the potential to reflect the movement and versatility of bathrooms of today.