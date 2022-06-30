Interior design and décor trends in retail 2022

Interior design will continue to be in demand in the near future and as more public and private areas become available, they will need to be modified to better satisfy recent Covid-19 rules and avoid overpopulation as interior design will not only be in demand but also required in homes and retail. Retailers across the globe are focusing on creating more immersive and engaging interior environments for their customers, which includes designing spaces that are both visually appealing and user-friendly and retailers are also using technology to enhance the customer experience, especially in regards to personalised recommendations and real-time inventory updates.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Angelique Dhama, CEO at OBEETEE Retail, shared, “Interior design and décor trends in 2022 are not just about what looks beautiful. It is also, about what feels beautiful from within. The Henry’s (High Income not rich yet) and the millennial home owners today focus on creating a space that reflects their inner self and they are steeped in the concept of sustainability. Hence, the interior décor space now revolves around using products made from natural and sustainably sourced raw materials – a trend, I have noticed personally in the carpet industry as well. In terms of designs, the minimalist approach is rife amongst the audiences along with a muted and subtle colour palette.”

Talking about how while much of the world was captivated by the pop culture phenomenon that was Pokémon Go in 2016, another technological advancement was quietly creeping into our homes—augmented reality (AR), Uttamaditya, CEO and Founder of U & I Interiors stressed that AR has been on the minds of engineers and innovators since its conception in the early 1980s. However, he shared that it wasn’t until recent years that it started to make its way into our daily lives.

Highlighting what will these interior design trends look like in 2022, he listed ideas:

1. VR and AR - While we’re still in the early days of virtual reality and augmented reality, both are set to become popular interior design trends over the next decade. Virtual reality lets you envision how a space would look with different furniture and décor; augmented reality uses your smartphone to do a similar thing. We can expect these technologies to continue improving at an impressive rate. Both also have environmental benefits since they rely on natural products like wood or stone, while VR works best when paired with headsets made from organic cotton.

2. Artificial Intelligence - Within five years, virtual reality and augmented reality will have had a significant impact on interior design. Architects will use these technologies to customize interiors for individual clients based on many factors: budget, tastes, desired environment, and more. Today’s artificial intelligence may not be able to accommodate all these requests at once, but within five years it will be highly capable of doing so.

3. Smart Home Technology - Smart home technology will soon be capable of capturing and storing data about its owner’s patterns and habits. It will then use these observations to customize itself accordingly—for example, it could adjust the interior temperature or brightness levels as a user enters a room. This natural product customization is sure to become an incredibly popular trend over the next several years.

4. Nanotechnology - Beyond making human-sized robots, nanotechnology could play a part in future interior design. Nanotechnology uses tiny particles to create materials that are lighter, stronger and less expensive than their natural counterparts. That’s great news for designers trying to create furniture and other objects with a high level of personalisation at an affordable price point; using nanotechnology means lighter materials can be created without sacrificing structure.

5. Designer Bots - To personalise your home, you’ll want to make sure that everything looks just as you want it to. This could mean tweaking how your sofas look or adjusting your favourite artwork to fit better on a wall but what if you don’t have time for all that? What if you want a designer bot to do it for you? We already have AI helping us with shopping—why not interior design too? In 2022, you might be able to use an app on your phone to snap a photo of your living room and let an AI tell you which colours would work best in there. You can even try out different furniture arrangements and see how they look before buying anything!