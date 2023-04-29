Summer is here and it is all about celebrating the colours and vibe of the season so, amidst this scorching summer heat give your house a refreshing aura with some ways to help sit back and relax. To get you inspired for a summer refresh, we got a few home decor and interior design experts on board to share simple and quick fixes that make your home seem bigger and brighter. Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover (Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Reteish Sharma, Managing Director at ZYNNA, shared, “When it comes to summers one looks for pastels and it means the light hues of colours; that means pale green, soft pink, ​soft beige and more neutral shades. That's what makes it very comfortable to be in the environment and the ambiance and secondly when it comes to textures the fabrics which are more absorbent like natural fabrics of natural yarns are used something like pure cotton or pure linen or even if it's a blend the percentage of polyester is very little so this helps in the maintenance and also it's very easy to feel and touch.”

He added, “So for summers, the looks are kept more tropical, ​softer and yet if somebody wants to admirably colour it can be done by using the shades of greens of the outdoors which gives comfort to the eyes so this summer that's the look which is going to come in, which is going to be more pastels, more soft colours and yet the textures are going to be more natural.”

Neeti Chopra, Founder of Neeti's Linen Library, revealed, “For 2023, the key summer colours are a mix of pista green, blush pink, mint interspersed with navy blue and marigold. Another major trend to emerge this summer is a touch of metallic accents on the dining area.”

Urban Ladder's Head of Design, Maya Mathew, outlined some innovative ideas for this summer and said, “This summer, one of the biggest trends is Biophilic Design, which takes a great deal of inspiration from nature. Cultivating a sense of wellbeing by combining aspects from the natural world, biophilic designs are created using natural elements. Every time you walk through your door, they will immerse you in an aesthetic look inherited from the organic shapes, patterns, iconography, earth tones, and natural textures.”

He suggested some tips that will help you embrace the summer vibes this season:

Organic forms

Easy on the eyes, furniture with an organic form makes the room appear lighter and airier. Furniture with wooden carvings with natural designs based on foliage gives it an intriguing depth. These items can be used in conjunction with your standard furniture as accent pieces. Furniture like lounge chairs with appealing curves and live-edge tables are a few excellent summertime additions to your house.

Natural Materials

Living amidst nature is bliss; incorporating natural materials (marble, cane, and wood) into your home this summer will add a breath of fresh air. Used in a variety of traditional and contemporary furniture designs, cane imparts textures and lightness to your home. Providing a rustic look, mango, teak, and weathered distressed finishes like the Bali Oak finish add charm to the space. Cotton, canvas, jute, or linen bestow unmatchable comfort and irresistible elegance to your home.

Creating your nook

There is nothing more ideal to start your summer than creating a corner at home to relax and escape with your favorite cup of tea and a book. A lounge chair, a recliner, a diwan, or a comfortable outdoor chair in a corner close to the window is a perfect idea to enjoy the sunlight and the summer breeze. Styling it in seasonal hues adds an intimate touch to your atmosphere.

Set up an outdoor space

Warmer temperatures and ample sunshine are even more enjoyable if your outdoor area is summer-ready. The freedom to unwind on a swing chair or any outdoor furniture to bask in the summer sun adds a playful touch to your decor. Adding lanterns or fairy lights to your outdoor space can elevate the pleasant summer evenings.

Prints and colours

Summer is all about colours, patterns, and fun. Floral patterns and prints are quintessential, as they give your home complexity, personality, and a relaxed refinement. Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs, a bench, or a pouffe and accentuate soft furnishings that depict nature, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Adaptable side tables

When it comes to adding a holiday vibe to your home, side tables are the icing on the cake. Styled sleek with a vase and fresh flowers, which beautify and elevate your living room., these small, adorable additions adapt to every space in your home.

Here’s hoping that these ideas add some pep to your space and make it livelier and more soothing and help you bring in that feeling of summer.