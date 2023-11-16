International Students Day 2023: Wishes, images, messages to share on this day
International Students Day 2023: Here's a list of wishes and images to wish the students and let them know that you are thinking about them.
International Students Day 2023: Students are the backbone of a nation. They help in uplifting the country, initiating nee developments, raise their voice against wrongdoings and join hands in making the world a better place to live. Education and knowledge are the rights of a student. However, sometimes a student may go through a lot to acquire an education. Be it economic distress in paying for education or traveling far from their homes to study, a student may have to cross hurdles to get education and knowledge. International Students Day is observed every year to create awareness about the problems faced by the students, honour their efforts in getting an education and respecting multiculturalism and diversity.
Every year, International Students Day is celebrated on November 17 throughout the world. As we gear up to celebrate International Students Day for this year, here is a list of wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones on the special day.
ALSO READ: International Students' Day 2023: Date, history and significance
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join
Happy International Students Day! May we never stop learning and educating ourselves. The world becomes a better place when we strive to learn.
“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” —Malcolm X
This International Students Day let's pledge to understand the plight of the students and respect their efforts in acquiring knowledge and becoming better versions of themselves.
“Teachers can open the door, but you must enter it yourself.” —Chinese proverb
“The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.” —B.B. King
Happy International Students Day to you and your family. We all are students in the paths of life, finding our light.
“The whole purpose of education is to turn mirrors into windows” – Sydney J. Harris
“A man’s mind, stretched by new ideas, may never return to its original dimensions.“ – Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.
No one ever stops learning - we should remember that and keep searching for the ultimate glow of knowledge. Happy International Students Day.