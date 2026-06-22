Internet slams brand for ‘toxic’ ad featuring dark-skinned woman who ‘becomes fair’ after using its cream

A skincare brand, Sanfe, is getting criticised online for promoting a product that shows a dark-skinned woman turning fair after using its cream. The product – called ‘instant tan and dead skin removal exfoliating gel’ – is promoted as an anti-tan cream. However, the ad plays on the age-old, ‘regressive’ idea that dark skin is something to be ashamed of.

Sanfe faces backlash for promoting unfair beauty standards.

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On June 21, Instagram user Himi Khandelwal, who calls herself a beauty nerd, slammed Sanfe for the ad. Himi criticised the brand for sharing the ad with an text that says, “Husband ne chhod diya kalepan ki vajah se kisi gori se shadi kar li (My husband left me because of my dark complexion and married a fair-skinned woman).”

Himi confessed that seeing the ad made her extremely sad, adding, “It is 2026, and we are still playing on the insecurities of women, still equating their worth with their skin colour. And what boggles my mind is that Sanfe has seen a fair share of social media controversies of late, with so many people calling them out, and they are still doing it.”

What is the ad about?

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{{^usCountry}} The advertisement opens with various montages of a brown-skinned woman, feeling ‘depressed’ because her husband left her for a fair-skinned woman and married her. However, as soon as she used the Sanfe gel, she turned fair, and her husband wanted her back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advertisement opens with various montages of a brown-skinned woman, feeling ‘depressed’ because her husband left her for a fair-skinned woman and married her. However, as soon as she used the Sanfe gel, she turned fair, and her husband wanted her back. {{/usCountry}}

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A video of her applying the gel to her back, with a before-and-after clip, is also attached. Seeing this, Himi remarked that if you want to know how predatory your favourite beauty brand is, just check their Meta ad library. She explained, “Basically, this is a place where you can see all the ads that are being played by this brand currently. I keep checking this as a founder…I like analysing it…and this made me so sad."

How did the internet react?

The internet was outraged seeing Sanfe's ad and called out the brand in the comments. One Instagram user commented, “Always call out brands doing this. This won’t change otherwise.” Someone else wrote, “Most toxic marketing.”

Another noted that the brand's founders are men and commented, “Sanfe is a shady brand anyway, profiting off of selling insecurities to women and oh by the way, the owners are men.” Someone else commented, “Not only toxic marketing, but toxic ingredients in their products. You should 100 percent make a video debunking their products.”

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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