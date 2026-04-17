I was looking for an exfoliating body scrub and stumbled upon these 8 picks to remove dead skin

For me, there is nothing like a lukewarm shower after a stressful and hectic day. In fact, I believe that a rejuvenating bathing experience not just cleanses and clears the dirt and pollution, but also calms and relieves me from my everyday stress. So, for me, everything that I apply to my skin has to be just perfect and relaxing (given the fact that my sensitive skin cannot handle very hard stuff). And when it comes to choosing a body scrub, I become a little more cautious because anything harsh often leaves my skin red and dry. 8 body scrubs for a clean and clear skin (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

At least twice a week, I like to exfoliate my skin after being exposed to dirt and grime. So, I read and researched a little and found out these exfoliating body scrubs that are great for a person with sensitive skin. These body scrubs claim to be gentle on your skin, without redness, itchiness, or making the skin feel too dry.

But before I jump on the list, here are a few ingredients to look for before trying a new body scrub, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Ingredients to look for in a body scrub When choosing a body scrub, the key is to look for ingredients that exfoliate effectively without damaging your skin, while also hydrating and soothing. Here’s a clear breakdown of what to look for:

Exfoliating agents: These remove dead skin cells and smooth your skin.

Sugar (brown or white): Gentle, suitable for most skin types

Salt (sea salt, Epsom salt): Stronger exfoliation, better for rough areas like feet

Coffee grounds: Help with circulation and can temporarily tighten skin

Oatmeal (finely ground): Very gentle, good for sensitive skin

Moisturising Oils: A good scrub must have moisturising oils to prevent dryness and hydrate while exfoliating.

Coconut oil: Deeply moisturising, but can clog pores for acne-prone skin

Almond oil: Lightweight and nourishing

Olive oil: Rich and very hydrating

Jojoba oil: Closely mimics the skin’s natural oils, good for all skin types

Humectants: These retain moisture and help your skin stay soft after scrubbing.

Honey: Natural antibacterial and moisturising

Glycerin: Attracts moisture to the skin

Soothing Ingredients: These reduce irritation and calm the skin.

Aloe vera: Cooling and healing

Chamomile extract: Anti-inflammatory

Green tea extract: Antioxidant-rich

Ingredients to Avoid

Microbeads (plastic particles): Harmful to the skin and the environment

Harsh chemicals or alcohol: Can dry or irritate skin

Artificial dyes: Unnecessary and may cause irritation